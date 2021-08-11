It’s Crazy Days week! Check out ads in this week’s Free Press and head downtown and around Grangeville this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-14, for some crazy deals!
Outdoorsy recently released a study looking at the impact of outdoor recreation on state economies. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the outdoor recreation industry contributes 3.0 percent of total GDP in Idaho each year. The industry also accounts for 3.4 percent of total employment and 2.9 percent of total compensation. Out of all states, Idaho is 11th most dependent on outdoor recreation.
The Free Press lost a friend when longtime Idaho Department of Labor analyst Kathryn Tacke died unexpectedly of natural causes July 2, 2021, at her Lewiston home.
Kathryn was a huge help to us, always willing to answer questions and provide “deep dives” into Idaho County and surrounding communities to help us with figuring out the local economy.
Kathryn was born Sept. 26, 1955, at the United States Air Force Hospital in Limestone, Maine. As a child of a military family, she lived in Maine, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, California, Arizona, Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, California and Montana before moving to her parents’ hometown of Cottonwood in 1968. She graduated in1973 from Prairie High School, was a National Merit Scholar and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Idaho in 1977 with a bachelor of arts in history, economics and political science and earned a master of science in economics in 1987.
We will miss Kathryn’s diligence and helpful attitude, as well as her meaningful data.
