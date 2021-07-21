IDOC team paints Kamiah Chamber office photo

The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce and an inmate team from Idaho Department of Corrections (Idaho Correctional Institution - Orofino) worked the past week on a fresh coat of paint to make the Kamiah chamber office look fantastic! In a statement from the chamber, “Thank you for your hard work in this historic heat wave.”

 Clearwater Progress / Lara Smith

Mark your calendars for Crazy Days in Grangeville, Aug. 12, 13 and 14. This event is sponsored by Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Merchants Association. Look for details in the next couple of weeks.

Mountain View Welding offers welding services, machining, repair and new builds and boat and equipment repair. Contact Colt Sherrer at 208-983-1384; 208-451-5104; or coltsherrer@gmail.com.

Did you know Mountain View Specialty Meats in Riggins is now making fried rolled ice cream (similar to what Coldstone Creamery makes). Mountain View is located at 132 Big Salmon Road, Riggins (just across the river). Call 208-628-3901.

Navy plane photo

Anderson Aeromotive in Grangeville recently helped this Navy plane with some issues and get it in the air again.

Grangeville Farmers’ Market lost some of their streetlight banners during recent storms. If you see these, contact one of the members through Messenger on Facebook: Grangeville Idaho Farmers’ Market.

The North Central Idaho SBDC has launched no cost, on-demand workshops for small businesses on a variety of topics designed to enhance business success. Go to www.idahosbdc.org to check out classes and register.

Did you know Camas Lanes Bowling Alley in Grangeville is offering “Bowling for Bucks” every Saturday night?

Check-in starts at 6 p.m. with bowling practice at 6:20 p.m. Bowling starts at 6:30 p.m. Stop by the newly air-conditioned building at 101 West North Street or call 208-983-1160.

