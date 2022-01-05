Note Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union members are invited to the annual meeting and dinner Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Registration is at 3 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 4 p.m. Dinner is at 5 p.m. and will be $3 per plate or a donated item for the food bank. RSVP by Jan. 20 to: 208-962-3451; 208-937-9877; 208-924-0225; or 208-926-0089.
•
Surgeon Dr. Barry Smith will be starting at Syringa Hospital and Clinics Feb. 1. Appointments are currently available by calling 208-983-8590. More on Dr. Smith in the coming weeks!
•
Thanks to the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers who donated 50 turkeys to the Camas Prairie Food Bank during the holiday season.
•
Save the date for the Pine Tree Community Credit Union annual meeting and continental breakfast Saturday, Jan. 29, 9 :30 a.m. – noon at the Grangeville Elks Lodge, 111 S Meadow St.
Also note all Pine Tree CCU members will be issued new debit cards this month. They will be mailed to the address on file. New cards will have instructions to activate and set a pin number. Begin using new cards on Jan. 18. New benefits are contactless pay, an app to manage the card, mobile wallets and, soon, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Call or text 1-877-983-1558 for more help or information.
•
A big shoutout to the guys at Les Schwab Tire Center in Grangeville who helped me out when my battery died: Zach, Joseph and William. It was very cold out and you were able to jump my car and get me a new battery and on my way quickly. Thank you!
