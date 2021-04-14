Cash & Carry Market in Grangeville has scheduled a Customer Appreciation Day for Thursday, April 15. They will tie this in with a benefit for Animal Ark and will be grilling hot dogs in front of the store from 11a.m. until 4 p.m. “Dogs — hot dogs that is — are free to anyone who makes a donation to our local Animal Ark,” said Cash and Carry’s Liz Clark. “Any donation, large or small, is greatly appreciated.”
Clark said the store will also be offering individual packets of sunflower seeds to all its customers to say thanks for shopping with Cash and Carry. “A representative from Animal Ark will be in attendance to visit with folks and talk about all the wonderful services supported by Animal Ark,” Liz added. “Jim and Mary Schmidt, along with myself and Myrissa Higgins, will be tending the grills.” Everyone is invited to stop by.
It’s a “his and hers” special at Home Grown Quilts. Buy a select Husqvarna Viking sewing machine and get a Husqvarna chain saw free (valued at $350). The offer is good through Mother’s Day 2021. Home Grown Quilts is located at 207 W. Main Street in Grangeville (208-9830254) and 2125 14th Avenue in Lewiston (208-743-0503).
Good news from Grangeville Farmers’ Market: No vendor fees this summer! GFM is seeking vendors to sell produce, flowers, baked good, jams, jellies, local honey, handcrafted items and more. Call Carly at 208-451-3538 or check out GFM on Facebook where a vendor application can be downloaded.
The market season is June 19-Oct. 2 at Pioneer Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday. Grub Club is a free program that takes place at the market for children ages 4-12. Children who sign up and participate in weekly activities will be given a $1 token which can be used at the market toward fresh produce, herbs, agriculture projects and edible plants.
Rowdy Rose is offering Equine and Canine Therapy. She serves Grangeville, McCall, Lewiston, Moscow, Potlatch, Orofino, Kamiah, Kooskia and other areas. Services include equine and canine massage, cold laser therapy, laser acupuncture, kinesiology and more. Call 208-451-6755.
Did you know that gardening is great for your health? On Wednesday, April 21, at the Super 8, in Grangeville, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ken Hart, a University of Idaho extension specialist, will present “Endless Gardening,” sponsored by the Grangeville Farmers’ Market.
This will be an interactive hour talk about gardening adaptions and tools for changes in physical abilities due to aging or illness. It is a program developed in Arkansas as part of a national AgrAbility program. As people age, they experience many changes. These changes may be the result of the normal aging process or perhaps disease or illness. These changes can impact a person’s physical, emotional and cognitive abilities. Gardening, one of American’s most popular hobbies, can be therapeutic and helps enhance creativity. Gardening helps relieve stress and provides a natural way to exercise.
This program will be followed by 20 minutes reviewing resources and programs from the U of I that benefit home and market gardeners, including Master Gardeners and webinars, classes and resources.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, fatal work injuries totaled 36 in 2019 for Idaho. The number of work-related fatalities in Idaho was down nine from the previous year. Fatal occupational injuries in the state have ranged from a high of 62 in 1996, to a low of 19 in 2012 Nationwide, a total of 5,333 fatal work injuries were recorded in 2019, a 2-percent increase from the 5,250 in 2018, according to the results from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program.
The 5,333 fatal occupational injuries in 2019 represents the largest annual number since 2007.
Of note, transportation incidents accounted for most fatal work injuries with 18. Among industries, the construction industry had the highest number of fatalities in Idaho with 13. Men accounted for 92 percent of the work-related fatalities in Idaho. See more at https://www.bls.gov/regions/west/ news-release/fatalworkinjuries_idaho.htm.
