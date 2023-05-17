It’s teen night at Grangeville’s Camas Lanes, every Wednesday night, 7 to 9 p.m., for ages 13-19. Cost is $15 per person, and there’s a chance to win prizes. To reserve your spot, call or text 904-654-3606, ask for Hannah or Sienna.
Updated: May 17, 2023 @ 6:24 am
Katie Remacle in Cottonwood has some quilt tops she has made, but she is in need of someone to do some machine quilting. If you can help her, call 208-962-3193.
Congratulations to Clearwater Valley High School graduate Chaske Spencer who was nominated for a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) TV award for his work on the Amazon Prime/BBC miniseries “The English.” Spencer stars opposite Emily Blunt in this six-episode drama that is set in the American West in 1890.
Spencer graduated from CVHS in 1994. He became known in the acting world when he starred as Sam Ulley in the Twilight movies. He has since appeared in Barkskins and Wild Indians, among other shows.
Another congrats goes to some local stars, Mic and Millie. These are the two Idaho County Sheriff’s Office drug dogs. Both Mic and Millie recently took their handlers, Sergeant Mike Chlebowski and Deputy Sean Nelson, to the 2023 Idaho Police Canine Association Conference. Mic took third-place place overall, and Millie, in her first conference, placed third in the novice category.
Sergeant Chlebowski and Deputy Nelson have devoted many hours to training their canine partners.
The Grangeville Farmers’ Market will hold its annual plant sale Sunday, May 21, from 12-3 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the market, and all plants will be sold on a donation basis. This will be located at Merrow Materials, 80 Frontage Road, Grangeville.
