A former Grangeville-area resident, Rose Sherrer Meyer, recently moved back to Grangeville and is trying to obtain her dog training certification within the next year. She is offering dog training in the Grangeville area on Saturdays. If interested, she will come to your home and work with you and your dog. She requires a free one-to two-hour meet and greet with you and your dog to make sure your dog is comfortable with her before training begins. She is willing to work with almost any breed and size. Fees depend on how in-depth and intense the training is. Call Rose at 208-790-0345.
•
Jensen Window Washing offers free estimates. They have been in business since 1997. Give them a call at 208-451-5335.
•
Note: The 32nd annual White Bird Rodeo is on schedule for June 18 and 19, with White Bird days planned for that Saturday, as well. Queen tryouts will be Saturday, April 10, at the arena. For more information call Kami at 208-983-1726 or 208-983-8779.
•
The Kooskia Variety Store will be reopening on Main Street. Watch for details.
•
The Riggins branch of Pine Tree Community Credit Union and the community raised a total of $1,500 for the Salmon River Food Pantry. Great job, community residents, who donated $670. Pine Tree matched the remainder and rounded up a bit. Thanks, PTCCU, for the generosity and investment in the community and to those in need!
•
Congratulations to the Grangeville High School girls’ and boys’ basketball team members. They were each named 2020-21 Winter Academic State 2A Champions by the Idaho High School Activities Association. The award is sponsored by the Idaho Army National Guard for the highest team cumulative grade point average. The girls had a 3.976, while the boys had a 3.774. Great job on this achievement!
•
You might want to hold off putting bird feed in your feeder for a little while unless you are thoroughly disinfecting the feeder between fillings. There is a salmonellosis outbreak affecting a variety of songbirds. Birds become infected when they get food, water or come into contact with objects such as bird feeders, perches or soil contaminated with feces from infected birds. Residents in Kamiah and Grangeville have reported birds with strange behaviors – fluffing up their feathers and sitting and staring, not afraid of humans – that is thought to be associated with the disease.
•
Speaking of diseases, make sure to vaccinate your dogs against the potentially deadly parvovirus. There has been a parvo outbreak in Idaho County, and it’s a nasty disease that is very contagious, particularly for puppies and younger dogs, but that can affect any aged dog. It causes gastrointestinal illness and, even if a dog recovers, it can shed the virus for up to 10 days after fully recovered (according to the American Kennel Club). It is spread through feces and direct contact – licking, sniffing, etc. – as well as on clothing, equipment and skin. Symptoms include severe diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss, dehydration and more. Puppies need a series of vaccinations to prevent parvo, as well as booster shots. See your veterinarian for details.
•
Three Rivers Resort in Lowell is open, but there is quite a bit of snow so you will probably need four-wheel drive to get in. Call 208-926-4430 to book or go on-line at www.idaho3riversresort.com.
•
I spent a few hours with Grangeville Elementary Middle School music teacher Carla Astle and several of her classes recently. It was such a fun learning environment. See story in this week’s Free Press Community section.
•
Note: The Grangeville Senior Citizens Center is closed March 15 and 17 for remodeling.
•
I’m including a photo of Spencer’s barns in Grangeville during the recent big snow. I always find them beautiful and have taken several photos throughout the years. Even when I’m sick of snowy weather, the sight is picturesque.
