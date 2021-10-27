St. Mary’s Health will offer drive-through flu shot clinics at a variety of locations: Cottonwood Clinic, Thursday, Oct. 28, 3-6 p.m.; Craigmont Clinic, Monday, Nov. 1, 3-6 p.m.; and Grangeville Clinic, Monday, Nov. 2, 3-6 p.m. This will be done from your car, no appointment necessary. Wear a loose fitting or sleeveless top, wear a mask for the duration of the visit, and have insurance info ready if requested. Call 208-935-2585 with questions.
Main Recycling, owned by Scottie Main in Kamiah, is available for all type of removal including brass, metal, copper, steel, batteries, aluminum and automobiles. With the motto of “You call, we haul, that’s all,” Main Recycling is ready to serve your needs. Call 208-935-5061 or leave a message at 208-790-8316.
I’ve been asked why Syringa Thrift was closed for a couple of weeks, and just like other businesses they have had Covid sweep through, as well. Volunteers and employees needed a break so they could recover. The store is now open for normal business: Tuesdays - 10-4 p.m.; Thursdays - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; and Saturdays - 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
I read that in Idaho, Internet speeds have gone up by 77.7 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wow.
Jack-‘O-Lanterns used to be carved out of turnips, potatoes, and beets. Once Halloween became popular in America, people used pumpkins instead.
