Congratulations to new Cottonwood Gem Builders owners Camron Killmar and Noelle Uhlenkott.
Note that due to the fact Pioneer Park is extremely wet, the Grangeville Farmers' Market will be held at Heritage Square this Saturday, June 25.
Early Bird Supply in Grangeville will host its grand reopening June 24 and 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Prizes will be given away and lunch is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by 322 N. D Street and bring the whole family.!
Blue Bird Daycare and Preschool is now open at 318-1/2 East Main Street in Grangeville. Call 208-507-1471 for details.
Rubicon Outfitters in Riggins is operating out of its new location this summer, located at 1333 Main Street. Call 208-850-7799; e-mail info.rubiconcraft@gmail.com; or go online to www.rubiconcraft.com.
I had a manicure and pedicure at Final Touch Salon in Grangeville last week. It’s something I don’t do that often and it was very nice. The whole atmosphere was welcoming. It’s a happening place, and while Kaylee did my pedicure, Debbie was filing Charlene’s nails and Wendy was blow-drying her mother’s hair. Everyone was chatting about their grandchildren and other family members, the weather, hair color chemistry and more. It was just very comfortable and nice.
