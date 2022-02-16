The U.S Forest Service is currently hiring wildland firefighters for the 2022 season. Applicants must be age 18 by May 2022, on track for graduation, and submit a resume reflecting previous work experience. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Paul Brouwer at 208-839-2117 or email paul.brouwer@usda.gov for info.
•
I recently read an article and I was really proud of myself recently for getting this math problem correct: If x + 6 = 9, then 3x + 1 = ? Possible answers: A) 6; B) 10; C) 4; D) 12 (*Answer at the end of this column). The article was about how Idaho adults scored low (48th) in the SAT test. I don’t know exactly what it means that Idaho scored poorly, but if you want to test your skills, go to https://im-a-puzzle.com/blog/top-state-sat-scores. (By the way, I scored 8/10 on this test. I guessed on two math questions because I did not have a clue. I guessed wrong on both of those!)
•
CoPilot recently released info that said from 2019 to 2020, Idaho experienced a 10.4 percent decline in its auto industry exports. The top five hardest hit states are Mississippi, Washington, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and Virginia. For details see https://www.copilotsearch.com/posts/states-whose-auto-industries-were-hit-hardest-by-covid-19/.
•
Elk Creek Station and Café in Elk City is hosting a Cute Pet Photo Contest with a $5,000 prize. Free entries can be mailed (hard copy 4x6 photo) to Elk Creek Station, Attn. Cutest Pets Contest, 110 Main Street, Elk City ID 83525; or paid entries online (two plus one bonus entry) or at the café in person. Go to Facebook.com/elkcreekstationandcafe for details. Contest ends May 15. This contest will be decided by a panel of judges. Look on Elk Creek Station’s Facebook page for more details.
•
Roscoe’s Grill in Kamiah (formerly The Hub) is open seven days a week for food, bar service and bowling alley. Stop by the Main Street eatery or call 208-935-2211.
•
You may have heard that St. Mary’s Health in Cottonwood is adding a new emergency services department that will open this spring. This is being completed to improve the quality of care for emergency and trauma patients, provide for an increase in capacity, allow for improvements in the flow of patient care and efficiency and support easier access for patients and families.
•
Check out Pete’s Preps and Trading Post, Highway 12 MM 69, for a variety of supplies including candles, lamps, blankets, food kits, bulk grain and beans, ammo cans and flags. Stop by or call 208-702-2857.
•
Looking for a unique handmade gift for the special child in your life? Bill Hazelton has homemade rocking horses in stock; custom orders also available. Call 208-983-5992.
•
*The answer to the algebra question is B) 10.
