Grangeville Farmers’ Market has some dates to jot down and remember for 2022:
May 1 is the Vendor’s Meet, Greet & Eat, 2-4 p.m., at Soltman Center.
Market dates start June 18 and run through Oct. 1, each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., minus July 2, at Pioneer Park
The Market Committee is currently working on updating the 2022 application and Policies and Procedures Handbook that will be ready to post for everyone toward the end of March. More detailed information will be available for the Meet, Greet & Eat as it gets closer.
•
Final Touch Salon on Grangeville’s Main Street is welcoming new stylist, Wendy Eynon. She has more than 20 years of experience in Palos Verdes, San Diego and Oahu. She is currently accepting new clients. Call 858-337-8743.
•
Seasons Restaurant on Grangeville’s Main Street will hold its Customer Appreciation Day March 14. Stop by for specials that day. They are celebrating being open for 11 years!
•
Don’t forget the tri-parishes of St. Mary’s, Cottonwood; Assumption, Ferdinand; and St. Anthony, Greencreek, are sponsoring Lenten Movie Fellowship Nights at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville every Thursday of Lent. Movie admission is free. Concessions are available. Upcoming movies are: March 10 – Second Hand Lions – rated PG; March 17 – The Book of Life (animated) – rated PG; March 24 – God is Not Dead – rated PG; March 31 – The Prince of Egypt (animated) – rated G; April 7 – Passion of the Christ – rated R.
•
The nationwide worker shortage in the trucking industry was an issue even before the pandemic. According to U.S. Xpress, one of the nation’s largest truckload carriers, the industry needs at least 80,000 new truckers in the U.S. (Forbes Jan. 21, 2022).
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, in Idaho, truck drivers have long been an in-demand occupation. High demand can at least partially be attributed to the state’s location, making trucking a better option than other forms of transportation.
The Lewiston seaport is basically landlocked and not served by an international airport, and rail transportation is used for bulk agricultural commodities, seasonal commodity shipments do not allow for consistent rail line contracts.
•
SmartAsset.com recently released the study that places Idaho County at number six in the state for lowest tax burden. The study includes a combination of income, sales, property and fuel tax. Idaho County income tax is listed at $9253; sales tax at $982; property tax at $849; and fuel tax at $207. The list includes (in order from the lowest) Clark County, Custer, Gooding, Owyhee, Bear Lake, Idaho, Lincoln, Cassia, Lemhi and Minidoka.
