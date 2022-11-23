For those businesses hiring, ResumeBuilder.com recently reported that 85% of job seekers say they’re more likely to apply to a job that lists a salary range. A good thing to keep in mind.
Have you seen the progress on the front of Lindsley’s Home Furnishings on Grangeville’s Main Street? It is looking very classy as the new sign is going up and everything is headed toward completion. It really makes downtown look spiffy.
Don’t forget, The Hangout in Cottonwood is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, starting at 11 a.m. and going until the food runs out.
In addition, The Trails Restaurant and Lounge in Grangeville is offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, Nov. 24, 3-6 p.m. RSVP to 208-983-2106.
Thanksgiving travel will continue to rebound in a big way this year. According to AAA, 54.6 million Americans, including nearly 312,000 Idahoans, will hit the road or head to the airport for a Turkey Day trip this year, an increase of 1.5% from a year ago. This year, the Thanksgiving travel period is defined as today, Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Nov. 27. Tuesday was expected to be the busiest day at the airports.
This weekend, the Kooskia Farmers’ Market will host its holiday market Saturday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Kooskia City Hall. In Grangeville, stop by the Idaho County Veterans Center for the Cowboy Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an open mic and jam session from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3, will be a busy day. The GEMS and Sts. Peter and Paul craft fairs will be held in Grangeville, Olde Fashioned Christmas is set for Kamiah and Santa will be at The Habit in Cottonwood.
Don’t forget to shop local this Saturday for Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving! There are a lot of stores throughout Idaho and Lewis counties that will be open and stocked with unique Christmas gifts.
The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) announced preliminary results of the 2022 Point-in-Time Count showing an 11% decline in veteran homelessness since early 2020, the last time a full count was conducted. This is the biggest drop in veteran homelessness in more than five years.
The data show that on a single night in January 2022, there were 33,136 veterans who were experiencing homelessness in the United States —down from 37,252 in 2020. Overall, this represents a 55.3% reduction in veterans experiencing homelessness since 2010.
