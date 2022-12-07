You’re invited by Elk City’s REACH Club to a free Christmas movie at the Blue Fox Theater Friday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m. The movie will be “A Dog Named Christmas.” REACH Club conducts before and after school, and preschool programs in Elk City for area youth. They were awarded a grant from Innovia for enrichment activities, which is helping to pay for this movie. During the summer grant money paid for swim lessons and travel expenses to and from Grangeville for Elk City children.

