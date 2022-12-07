You’re invited by Elk City’s REACH Club to a free Christmas movie at the Blue Fox Theater Friday, Dec. 16, 1 p.m. The movie will be “A Dog Named Christmas.” REACH Club conducts before and after school, and preschool programs in Elk City for area youth. They were awarded a grant from Innovia for enrichment activities, which is helping to pay for this movie. During the summer grant money paid for swim lessons and travel expenses to and from Grangeville for Elk City children.
Syringa Hospital will be host to a Vitalant blood drive Thursday, Dec, 8, 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center. To schedule an appointment, go to https://donors.vitalant.org. Walk-ins welcome, but may have a longer wait. The next drive is set for Feb. 2.
Did you know that Grangeville has a connection to the movie “Devotion” showing at The Blue Fox Theater through Dec. 12? Anderson Aeromotive Inc. built the engines for the planes — Corsair’s and Bear Cat’s used in the filming of the movie. Most of the filming was done in Wenatchee and Georgia. Make sure to come out and see the movie.
St. Luke’s McCall family medicine physician Dr. Maureen “Mo” Ferguson was recently honored with Idaho Rural Health Hero Award from the Idaho Rural Health Association. The awards are given on National Rural Health Day in Idaho to recognize rural health educators, community advocates, health care providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities. Maureen is a Grangeville High School graduate and the daughter of Greg and Chris FitzMaurice.
Congratulations to one of Grangeville's own for this professional honor!
