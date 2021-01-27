I purchased some books from Cottonwood the other night which gave ne the perfect excuse to drive through The Hangout and buy a taco salad for dinner. It was perfect! Check them out for a good meal if you’re in Cottonwood. Not only is the food good, but owners Ron and Debbie are great!
•
The North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center presents 18 topics for the Accelerating Business Success Webinar Series. These are not your average webinars — the programs are entirely free on-demand courses designed to make you more knowledgeable about various business topics. Some of them are as follows:
Selling on Amazon with Mark Williams, founder and CEO of Brand Brite, will guide you through various aspects of selling on Amazon; Human Resource Issues Related To COVID-19 with Tommy Cano, founder and president of Cano HR Group, LLC, and Barbara Leachman, director of the Idaho Region II SBDC at Lewis-Clark State College. Items such as workplace safety, employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, employees refusing to wear masks, employees refusing to return to work, treatment of medical information, and more, will be discussed; Social Media Marketing Basics; and Managing by The Numbers.
Registration is required for webinars and no-cost consulting. Call 208-792-2465, e-mail ISBDC@lcsc.edu, or go to www.LCSC.edu/SBDC.
•
If you are looking for dog grooming in the Clearwater Valley, try Lonna Lewis with Paws and Effect home-based grooming. Call or text 208-954-1906. Located at 1407 2nd Street in Kamiah, the business also has a Facebook page.
•
Here’s another couple of words from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows (words based on emotions people feel but cannot explain): Sonder — the realization that each passerby has a life as vivid and complex as your own; and vellichor — the strange wistfulness of used bookshops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.