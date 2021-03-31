Grangeville Arts, Inc., will be back in Pioneer Park this summer for the Free Summer Concert Series! Look for more details soon, but know Vintage Youth and American Bonfire have been booked for July 22 and 29, respectively.
•
Thank you to Summerville’s Bar and Steakhouse, Salmon River Inn and Heaven’s Gate Brewery in Riggins for holding a fund-raiser during the Super Bowl and making a generous donation to the Salmon River Booster Club!
•
Sign up for a traditional Flannel Rag Quilt class at Grangeville’s Homegrown Quilts. This is set for Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by the Main Street store, call 208983-0254 or visit the website at www.homegrownquilts.net.
•
Remember, for now, Idaho’s filing deadline for 2020 income taxes remains April 15. The question on whether to match the federal extension deadline of May 17 will be back before the Idaho Legislature when it reconvenes on April 6.
•
Francis Ford of Riggins is bringing daffodil bouquets to Ace Home Center on Grangeville’s Main Street as a fund-raiser for ARF (Animal Rescue Foundation) for the next few weeks. She dropped off the first supply of daffodils last week. She calls this fund-raiser, “Beauty for the Beasts.” Of course, there is a limited supply, on a first-come first-served basis.
•
QuoteWizard, a LendingTree company, recently released a new report finding that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the cost of rent nationwide. They found the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment has dropped in 15 states. California, New York, Illinois and Washington state have all experienced price drops that will save renters more than $1,000 a year.
But while the average price of an apartment has gone down in some of the U.S.’ most populated cities and states, it’s quickly rising in less populated ones. Renters in Montana, Idaho and Vermont are now paying 10 percent more. Idaho is number two in rent increase states, beat out only by Delaware and followed by Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, New Hampshire. Nevada, Maine, Mississippi and Alabama. States where rent has decreased, in order, are Massachusetts, North Dakota, New York, Washington, Illinois, California, Virginia, Minnesota, New Jersey and Texas. See full details at: https://quotewizard.com/renters-insurance/average-cost-of-renters-insurance#rent-change.
