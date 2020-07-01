Mark your calendars: Grangeville Merchants have set aside Aug. 6, 7 and 8 for Crazy Days. Be looking for special sales those days.
Freedom Northwest Credit Union will again sponsor July 4 festivities at Clearwater Valley High School. The celebration is set for Saturday, July 4, 5:30 to 10 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
Activities for all ages include live music with the Mojo Band, apple pies, face painting, bounce houses, bubble soccer, bungee trampoline, mechanical bull, foam pit, water activities, concessions and school fund-raisers. Bring a beach towel, picnic blanket and lawn chairs.
Sadly, the 44th annual Chief Lookingglass Powwow in Kamiah has been canceled for 2020. This is one of my favorite events to take photos at each year as it is so colorful and rich in culture.
Come support Grangeville Farmers’ Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Did you know if you wash your strawberries in a mixture that is one part vinegar to 10 parts water it actually kills the mold and bacteria that cause strawberries to go bad so quickly and extends their shelf life?
Did you owe more tax than expected when you filed your state income tax return this year? Did you get a smaller-than-expected refund? In either case, it’s a good time to review your paycheck withholding to make sure you’re having the right amount of income tax withheld from your pay. Updating your W-4 now will improve your tax situation when you file next year.
Some life changes include getting married, divorced, or having a child; having a child become too old (17) for the child tax credit; no longer qualifying for the "head of household" filing status; and working multiple jobs.
You can find the Idaho W-4 and related information on the Tax Commission website at tax.idaho.gov/w4. The website includes a link to the federal W-4, so you also can update your federal withholding.
