A shoutout to Grangeville resident Don Soltman. I saw Don lowering the flag at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center the other day. Don volunteers there and also at the Camas Prairie Food Bank. He retired and moved back to his hometown, and he spends a lot of time giving back to the community. Thanks, Don.
∙
Hours at Pine Tree Community Credit Union, now a division of Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union, will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., lobby and drive-through. The merger process of the two credit unions has begun. Stay tuned for details.
∙
Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District recently announced that Ashley Gautney has officially passed her EMT class and testing, and they welcome her as their newest EMT.
Ashley was born and raised in Idaho County, and she graduated from Highland High School in 2019. She moved to Riggins in November of 2021 and started her EMT class right away. She said she quickly knew she loved the little town of Riggins. She expressed interest in becoming an EMT because she wanted to expand her medical skills and give back to the community she loves. She was a lifeguard in high school, and has always had an interest in the medical field. She will be moving into an observation phase with hopes of passing and taking primary calls in November.
∙
Dr. Bill Higgins, chiropractic services, will be at the Framing Our Community Building in Elk City Friday, Oct. 7. Call 208-305-7583 for appointments.
∙
I have a question for, specifically, any Kamiah residents who may know the story behind this: I noticed there are dog pawprints embedded in the cement sidewalks all along the Kamiah American Legion Hall. It’s really cute, but I always wonder about the story behind it and if the person putting in the sidewalks thought it was cute. There’s a photo here of what it looks like. Give me a call or email if you know the story! I talked to Kamiah American Legion Post 75 Commander Ron Funnemark, and he would like to know, too.
