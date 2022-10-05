Dog prints in the sidewalk photo

Doggy pawprints are embedded in the cement all along the sidewalk at the Kamiah American Legion Hall. Does anyone know the story behind this?

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

A shoutout to Grangeville resident Don Soltman. I saw Don lowering the flag at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center the other day. Don volunteers there and also at the Camas Prairie Food Bank. He retired and moved back to his hometown, and he spends a lot of time giving back to the community. Thanks, Don.

Ashley Gautney photo

Riggins’ newest EMT, Ashley Gautney, with her boyfriend, Keegan Fancher.
