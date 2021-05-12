So, just how much red tape exists between a man and his beer? (Or a woman and her beer!) Using the Mercatus Center’s State RegData 2.0 database, researchers at the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State were able to explore state-by-state regulatory variation in U.S. beer supply and value chains.
Researchers found that in 2020 there were more than 115,000 federal regulatory restrictions and an average of 10,212 formal constraints at the state level. Rules targeting the beer supply chain varied across state lines, with the number of restrictions ranging widely, from the lowest of 1,177 in South Dakota and 2,450 in Idaho to 4,408 in Montana, 5,405 in Wyoming, 6,392 in Utah, 12,806 in Colorado, 24,076 in Texas and the most restrictions—25,399 — in California.
Congratulations to Jason Rambo who recently celebrated 20 years of service with the Idaho Department of Corrections. He is currently a program manager at North Idaho Correctional Institution in Cottonwood, supervising treatment staff. He started his career at juvenile corrections in Nampa. He also works for Cottonwood Police Department as the Cottonwood school resource officer. He enjoys spending time with family, coaching, camping, fishing and shooting.
Grangeville Farmers’ Market will host a plant sale this Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., under the pavilion at Pioneer Park. All sales will be by donation only. Thanks to NICI (North Idaho Correctional Institution) inmates for the plants! All proceeds will go to benefit this year’s market.
I see that Wells Fargo in Grangeville was getting a new roof or roof update last week. Lots of workers on the roof on some beautiful, blue-skied days.
AdvisorSmith, which produces research on small business success, took a deep dive into the failure rates of small businesses in our latest study. They examined the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the small business failure rate nationally, per industry, and state. Through our analysis, they found that:
• Idaho was the No. 6 state with the lowest failure rate for small businesses.
• In Idaho, 19 percent of businesses failed within the first year, 37 percent within three years, and 49 percent within five years.
• Nationwide, 22 percent of small businesses fail within the first year, 32 percent fail within the first two years, and half of small businesses fail within the first five years.
Some harsh statistics, and, yet know that small businesses are the backbone of our community. Support them whenever you are able to!
I just read Fenn Pond will soon be stocked with more than 1,000 rainbow trout. Get your fishing licenses and grab your poles. Fenn Pond is such a beautiful, out-of-the-way place to fish. It would make for a nice family day adventure in Lowell!
