Margarete Fallat photo

Margarete Fallat, of Grangeville and Sandpoint, celebrated her 102nd birthday at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Grangeville on Feb. 14.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

Syringa Hospital and Clinics will be reviving its Brown Bag Lunch Sessions with the first one of 2023 taking place Thursday, Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m., at the Soltman Center. Stop in and hear surgeon Dr. Barry Smith speak about long-term weight loss and gastric sleeve surgery.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments