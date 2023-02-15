Syringa Hospital and Clinics will be reviving its Brown Bag Lunch Sessions with the first one of 2023 taking place Thursday, Feb. 16, noon to 1 p.m., at the Soltman Center. Stop in and hear surgeon Dr. Barry Smith speak about long-term weight loss and gastric sleeve surgery.
Grangeville Chamber of Commerce President Terri Schmitz (White Bird Summit Ranch) invites all those interested to the Pizza Factory Thursday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m., for the regular quarterly chamber meeting. Pizza and salad bar will be the evening’s dinner. Cost is $10 per person.
Speakers will be from Syringa Hospital and Clinics. Surgeon Dr. Smith, along with Dr. Matthews, will speak about new services of Gastric Sleeve Surgery.
RSVP to Chamber@grangevilleidaho.com. Anyone who is a chamber member or who is interested in becoming a chamber member or is interested in the program is invited to attend.
I enjoyed the entire Super Bowl, especially enjoyed the national anthem by Chris Stapleton. It’s my one football game of the year, so I took it all in.
I hope everyone had a wonderful Valentine’s Day. I hope you will take time to read the story on page 6A about German-born Margarete Fallat, who turned 102 on Feb. 14. What a woman. I enjoyed interviewing her and getting to know her just a little bit. Be sure to see the video clip we have of her on the Free Press Facebook page. Margarete is a feisty woman who is proud to be an American citizen!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.