It’s time to start thinking about this year’s Grangeville Farmers’ Market. Here are a couple of dates to mark on your calendars:
Sunday, May 7, from 2-4 p.m., the annual Meet, Eat and Greet event will be held at the Soltman Center. This will be an opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the market to get together. Join in if you’re thinking about being a vendor, volunteering with the kids’ “Grub Club” program or helping out with the market. There will be raffle prizes and food provided.
The market’s annual plant sale will be Sunday, May 21, from 12-3 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the market, and all plants will be sold on a donation basis. This will be located at Merrow Materials, 80 Frontage Road, Grangeville.
Grangeville Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, April 13, 5:30 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center in Grangeville. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Special speaker will be Logan Staples who owns and operate Helios Accounting. He and his family recently moved to Grangeville from the Nampa area. All are invited to attend. Those who are not chamber members can ask questions and find out how to join at the meeting.
Sydney Wilcox of Kamiah has joined Pure Elegance Salon in Cottonwood, 504 King Street, and will do colors and women’s haircuts. She is currently in rotation with owner Jessica Kuther, who spends part of her time in Montana.
Sydney had gone to beauty school in Boise and had been working there after graduation. A Kamiah High School graduate, she had a longing to return to the area and jumped at the opportunity.
Phone 208-451-4854 for appointment details.
The North Central Idaho Farm and Ranch Spring 2023 magazine is out. It’s chock full of local stories and faces including those on Jill Bruegeman, Susie Heckman, Meranda Small and Melissa Knapton. If you haven’t seen a copy, stop by the Free Press or Progress.
So, I said to stay tuned for what Tim Campbell at the The Rib Guy and Gal in Grangeville is up to. One thing he is up to is offering line dancing at the eatery. They will start line dancing lessons April 5, starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 208-983-RIBS.
The Elks Lodge Bar in Grangeville is currently open Fridays and Saturdays nights. In addition, they will be offering pizza and hot dogs. Stop by and check them out and visit with friends.
I belong to a Facebook page called Vintage Seattle. It has a lot of interesting trivia bits and photos from days gone by in The Emerald City and the surrounding area. Anyway, I found this little piece interesting:
“When you hear, ‘Single, Divorced, Walking!’ shouted at Ivar’s Fish Bar, don’t be looking for Nancy Sinatra. It simply means someone has ordered the four-piece to-go and requested their fries served in a separate cardboard tray, so they don’t get covered in fish sweat. And that’s the whole truth. So help me cod.”
A couple of months ago I bragged I had not been sick since Covid in 2020. Literally the next day I got a sore throat and a cold followed. After that, a nasty cough settled in. Now, I have what I call a recurring tickle. And when it happens, I can do very little to curb it. It has caused me to stay home from church, not go to the movies, etc.
Last week at the GHS concert, this tickle reared its ugly head, and I tried to stifle it (because it’s no fun to cough since the pandemic, plus during a performance). In doing this my eyes poured tears, my nose ran, and my body convulsed. I felt like I looked like I was detoxing. Not a pretty sight. The following night for the GEMS concert, I took an extra dose of daytime cold meds to try and keep the tickle away. It worked, but I was awake until 4 a.m. Sigh. This, too, shall pass!
