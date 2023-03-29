It’s time to start thinking about this year’s Grangeville Farmers’ Market. Here are a couple of dates to mark on your calendars:

Sunday, May 7, from 2-4 p.m., the annual Meet, Eat and Greet event will be held at the Soltman Center. This will be an opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about the market to get together. Join in if you’re thinking about being a vendor, volunteering with the kids’ “Grub Club” program or helping out with the market. There will be raffle prizes and food provided.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments