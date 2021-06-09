Check out Dr. Rick Lundgren at Family Eye Care, 220 N. Hill Street (Highway 12), Kamiah, for all your eye care needs. Call 208-935-7640.
Kooskia Feed and Supply has polypropylene baler twine in stock for all your hay baling needs. Stop by the Main Street store or call 208-926-4233.
Accidents happen, right? Call Gortsema Motors for vehicle body and glass work at 208-983-0320, or stop by 227 N. State Street in Grangeville.
Cody and B. Edwards offer Professional Realty Services throughout the region. Based in Grangeville, call them at 208-553-5101.
Camas Lanes Bowling Alley is offering youth and junior bowling for the summer, beginning June 14. This will be on Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m., for kids ages 5 to 17. Cost is $10. Stop by 101 W. North Street, or call 208-983-1160.
Grangeville Farmers’ Market starts June 19 at Pioneer Park. To become a vendor (no fees this year!) call Carly at 208-551-3538.
MASA Medical Transport Solutions will offer a free lunch and informational seminar at The Trails, 101 E. Main Street, Grangeville, Wednesday and Thursday, June 16 and 17, 11 a.m. RSVP to 855-947-1428.
It’s the “100 Deadliest Days,” the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when many teens get their first experience driving on their own. But AAA warns that the learning curve can be steep, and at times, deadly – new teen drivers 16-17 years old are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash than their adult counterparts.
Idaho currently ranks 23rd in the country for most per-capita crash fatalities involving teen drivers. The Gem State is in the middle of the pack when compared with neighboring states:
Montana and Wyoming rank 1st and 2nd, respectively, with the most per-capita deaths in the U.S.
Be careful out there!
