Thanks to reader Nancy Winkler for noticing I had listed a wrong date for the Grangeville Arts/Chamber-sponsored Free Summer Concert series.

All concerts are on Thursdays, 6 p.m., Pioneer Park, and are as follows: July 13-Vintage Youth; July 20-Jam Shack; July 27-Heartbreak Pass; Aug. 3-Blayne Mosman; and Aug. 10-We’re Missing Parts.

