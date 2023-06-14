Thanks to reader Nancy Winkler for noticing I had listed a wrong date for the Grangeville Arts/Chamber-sponsored Free Summer Concert series.
All concerts are on Thursdays, 6 p.m., Pioneer Park, and are as follows: July 13-Vintage Youth; July 20-Jam Shack; July 27-Heartbreak Pass; Aug. 3-Blayne Mosman; and Aug. 10-We’re Missing Parts.
Don’t forget, Grangeville’s Farmers’ Market, held in Pioneer Park, begins Saturday, June 17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will run each Saturday through Oct. 7. The Grub Club will offer free kids’ activities from 10 a.m. to noon. For questions, see Grangeville Farmers’ Market on Facebook.
Kooskia Farmers’ Market is currently open and runs Thursdays at the Kooskia City Park form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rowland Auction Service is having a farm and livestock equipment consignment sale at Cottonwood Livestock Auction, 251 U.S. Highway 95 N, Saturday, June 17, starting at 10 a.m. Lunch will be available. New consignments welcome and must be checked in by Thursday, June 15, 5 p.m. See www.cottonwoodlivestock.com, or call 208-962-3284.
Remember to be extra careful driving, as school is now out for summer, and there are a lot more people out and about.
As we enter the summer months, a new study by Bumper.com reveals that Idaho ranks 40th in the nation for summer fatalities among teen drivers. From 2017 to 2021, young driver fatalities in Idaho showed alarming figures, with a 3-year average of 36 teen driver fatalities, accounting for 15% of all such roadway fatalities. On average nationwide, 37.5% of state teen driving deaths happen during the summer months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.