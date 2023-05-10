Ryan Hampton has opened Hells Canyon Performance in the shop building behind The Confluence on Highway 95, south of White Bird. Ryan offers full-service auto, truck and diesel repair and maintenance. He can get your logging or dump truck running in topnotch condition. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and Saturday by appointment. For information, call 208-494-4505.
The Grangeville and surrounding area citywide yard sale day is Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce for information: chamber@grangevilleidaho.com or 208-983-0460/208-507-3266.
The annual Grangeville spring clean-up week is set for May 15-19, Monday through Friday. For large waste, such as old mattresses, refrigerators, or regular yard or house waste, call city hall at 208-983-2851 to schedule a pickup date and place for the city maintenance.
Do you need shopping and/or delivery help in the Grangeville area? Call or text Brittany at 406-396-5580 for prices.
