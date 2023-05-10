Ryan Hampton has opened Hells Canyon Performance in the shop building behind The Confluence on Highway 95, south of White Bird. Ryan offers full-service auto, truck and diesel repair and maintenance. He can get your logging or dump truck running in topnotch condition. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, and Saturday by appointment. For information, call 208-494-4505.

