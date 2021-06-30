Stop by Umpqua Bank, 147 W. Main Street, Grangeville, Friday, July 2, during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to wish Beryl Grant a happy retirement. She has been with the bank for 35 years.
•
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, July 21, at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center in Grangeville. A small continental breakfast will be available. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with the meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Save the date for Pine Tree’s member appreciation barbecue in both Riggins and Grangeville, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 27. More details later.
•
The Grangeville Historical Home Tour brochures are available at the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center’s outdoor rack on Pine Street, just off U.S. Highway 95. Stop in and grab one!
•
Note the Grangeville recycling center will be closed July 3.
•
St. Mary’s Health Cottonwood Clinic is now open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments and walk-ins welcome. Call 208-962-3267.
•
Weekly unemployment claims in Idaho decreased by 67.89 percent compared to the same week last year. This was the 21st smallest decrease in the U.S. To view the full report and Idaho’s state’s rank, visit www.//wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.