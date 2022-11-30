@Home for the Holidays magazine is here! This features a variety of local features, memories, games, photos and fun for the whole family. Many people received theirs in the mail already; if you did not, pick one up at the Free Press or Progress offices.
Did you know H&R Block in Grangeville moved locations? They are just a couple of doors down from where they were, now located at 209 West Main Street. They are inviting the public to stop by for an open house Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
H&R Block has also partnered with Sts. Peter and Paul School and the Knights of Columbus with its Coats for Kids program. Anyone who needs a child or youth coat can pick one up at H&R Block on Dec. 3 during the open house on a first-come, first-served basis.
∙
After some time away from the store, Gaul’s Getaway is open again. The shop is located at 117 West North Street in Grangeville, between Gortsema Motors and The Gallery/Camas Lanes. The shop has a variety of items for sale, including books, candles, soaps, creams, salves, Hanna’s healing stones, bath accessories, teas, herbal tinctures, essential oils, Christmas plates, Barbara’s hand-beaded walking sticks and beaded key chains and more. Stop by or call 208-507-0560 for store hours.
∙
If you haven’t noticed, live, beautiful Christmas trees have arrived and are on sale at Green Acres and Cash & Carry Market! These are through the Grangeville Lions. Remember, the Lions support the community in many ways, including through scholarships and hearing/sight clinics each year.
∙
Santa sightings around the area this weekend:
Santa will be at The Habit in Cottonwood, sponsored by St. Mary’s Health, this Saturday, Dec. 3. 9 to 11 a.m. Pictures are free.
Santa will also be at Seasons Restaurant in Grangeville Sunday, Dec. 4, 4-7 p.m., as part of a fundraiser for the White Bird Rodeo Queen. Pictures are $10 and crafts for kids are three for $5. Baked goods and hot beverages will also be available.
