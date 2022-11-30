Grangeville Lions hauling Christmas trees 2022 photo

The Grangeville Lions were busy hauling Christmas trees recently. Trees are on sale now at Green Acres and Cash and Carry. Three price ranges are available.

 Facebook photo

Did you know H&R Block in Grangeville moved locations? They are just a couple of doors down from where they were, now located at 209 West Main Street. They are inviting the public to stop by for an open house Saturday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

H&R Block has also partnered with Sts. Peter and Paul School and the Knights of Columbus with its Coats for Kids program. Anyone who needs a child or youth coat can pick one up at H&R Block on Dec. 3 during the open house on a first-come, first-served basis.

@Home for the Holidays 2022 photo

@Home for the Holidays magazine is here! This features a variety of local features, memories, games, photos and fun for the whole family. Many people received theirs in the mail already; if you did not, pick one up at the Free Press or Progress offices.
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments