Congratulations to the Idaho County Free Press/Clearwater Progress Cutest Trick-or-Treater winners: “Pet Dragon,” Liam Graham, submitted by Lacey Graham and “UPS Man,” Kolton, submitted by Makayla Roberts.

Each will receive a $50 gift certificate from Elysium Video Games, our prize sponsor.

MVSD at school board conference 2022 photo

Mountain View School District 244 was recently represented at the Idaho School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene. They attended many informational sessions and networked with a variety of people. Pictured (L-R) are district office secretary Charity Ruhnke, board member B Edwards, comptroller Carly Behler, board trustee Casey Smith, superintendent Steve Higgins, and his wife, Mary. Not pictured but also in attendance is board clerk, Tracy Lynde.
John and Donna Eynon photo

Students at Grangeville High School cheered wildly for band teacher John Eynon, who was honored at the Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10. Eynon, a veteran of the United States Navy, also received a Quilt of Valor. He is pictured here with his wife, Donna. Senior Chloe Bryant was in charge of the assembly.
