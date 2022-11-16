Mountain View School District 244 was recently represented at the Idaho School Board Association Conference in Coeur d’Alene. They attended many informational sessions and networked with a variety of people. Pictured (L-R) are district office secretary Charity Ruhnke, board member B Edwards, comptroller Carly Behler, board trustee Casey Smith, superintendent Steve Higgins, and his wife, Mary. Not pictured but also in attendance is board clerk, Tracy Lynde.
Students at Grangeville High School cheered wildly for band teacher John Eynon, who was honored at the Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10. Eynon, a veteran of the United States Navy, also received a Quilt of Valor. He is pictured here with his wife, Donna. Senior Chloe Bryant was in charge of the assembly.
Congratulations to the Idaho County Free Press/Clearwater Progress Cutest Trick-or-Treater winners: “Pet Dragon,” Liam Graham, submitted by Lacey Graham and “UPS Man,” Kolton, submitted by Makayla Roberts.
Each will receive a $50 gift certificate from Elysium Video Games, our prize sponsor.
Contest sponsors were Anderson Aeromotive and H&R Block in Grangeville and Kamiah.
∙
There’s good news if you don’t have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving dinner, or maybe plans changed and you need a place to be for a while that day. Whatever the reason, there are a couple of places where dinner will be served.
The Hangout in Cottonwood will again offer its free Thanksgiving ham dinner, this year on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. until food runs out. Stop by 603 Front Street.
The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, 101 E. Main Street, Grangeville, will open its doors from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, for a free dinner. So they can prepare for how many will be there, RSVP to 208-983-2106. Their Facebook page reads, “We would like to say thank you to all of our customers and could not have done this without them.” Their way of showing appreciation is to offer this free dinner.
∙
Save the date for “St. Nick at the Habit,” sponsored by St. Mary’s Health, Saturday, Dec. 3. The Habit is located at 406 King Street in Cottonwood. Stop by from 9 to 11 a.m. and get a free photo with Santa.
∙
Unfortunately, I received word The Elk City Café and Gas Station has closed except for coffee service. This means that if you need gas/diesel you cannot get it in Elk City, so if you are traveling, come prepared with all the fuel you need for a round trip to and from Elk City.
∙
Santa will also be at Seasons on Grangeville’s Main Street Dec. 4. This will be a fundraiser for White Bird Rodeo Royalty. More details as they become available.
∙
Mark your calendar for Cookies and Cocoa with Santa at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach Center Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gifts will be provided for the children, donations are welcome. This is sponsored by American Legion Post 37, and will include music by the Old-Time Fiddlers and caroling, as well. In addition, photos with Santa Claus of the Camas Prairie will be taken by Catrina Rioux.
∙
Did you know the Japanese word kuchisabishii means “when you are not hungry, but you eat because your mouth is lonely?” I looked it up online and many translate it literally as “lonely mouth syndrome.”
