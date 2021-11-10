Natalie Hammond has started a new business in Riggins; she is a tattoo artist. Her tattoo business is located on South Main Street at the former Allure Beauty Salon. Contact her at 208-271-6400, nataliefromvt@gmail.com or just stop by and say hello.
•
The “Hiring” guide magazine is out! This publication is a great resource to anyone looking for a career locally, as well as for anyone who may want to send one to out-of-the-area family and friends looking to relocate to Idaho County or the surrounding region. These are available in many local businesses throughout Idaho and Lewis counties, and, of course, are available at The Clearwater Progress office in Kamiah and at our office here, the Idaho County Free Press.
•
Congratulations to Advanced Welding and Steel, Inc., of Grangeville, for being No. 92 on the “Idaho Top Private Companies” in the Idaho Private 100 magazine produced by the Idaho Statesman.
•
Some coworkers and I attended the ARF Halloween Ball at the Elks on Oct. 30 and had a great time. You know when you get to a certain age and you just stop worrying about things like, “Can I even dance?” and “Oh, is my costume too embarrassing?” Well, I’m there. The band Vintage Youth was a lot of fun and we had a blast. Lisa and I also spent time handing out candy at Trunk-or-Treat in Grangeville (while Andrew was handing out hot dogs in the Lions booth) and I cannot tell you how many kids went through, but it was a lot, and it was really busy! It was fun to see people and all the great costumes. Thanks to our communities who do so much to make Halloween fun for local kiddos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.