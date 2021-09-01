Syringa Hospice will host hospice training sessions Wednesday, Sept. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Soltman Center, 600 W. Main St. Grangeville. Refreshments and lunch will be provided both days. Pre-register by calling Syringa Hospice at 208-983-8550 and ask for Cindy or Tara.
•
Pacific Cabinets will host an open house Thursday, Sept. 9, 5 to 8 p.m., 2100 Front Street, Ferdinand.
Stop by and discover what benefits are available: employee stock ownership, health benefits (medical, dental, life and optical), 401(k) IRA/ROTH, paid vacations and holidays and referral bonuses.
Food, drink and tours and a time to ask questions will all be part of the open house.
•
The City of Grangeville invites the public to an open house tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Grangeville City Council Chambers. The Nov. 2 water and sewer bond election will be discussed. The city recently completed water and sewer master plans identifying future projects and necessary improvements. The upcoming bonds will help fund the projects necessary to maintain the city’s water and sewer systems.
•
Note the Grangeville Recycling Center will be closed Saturday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day weekend.
•
From The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows: The Kick Drop: (n) The moment you wake up from an immersive dream and have to recalibrate to the real world —unquitting your job, falling right back out of love, reburying your lost loved ones.
