In a new report by Outdoorsy, it states from 2015 to 2020, Recreation.gov reported a 95.7 percent increase in camping reservations made in the state of Idaho. Out of all states, Idaho experienced the 14th largest increase in camping reservations.
In Idaho, the total increase in camping reservations from 2015–2020 was 31,785, with a total of 64,981 camping reservations in 2020. The most popular destination? Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Southeastern Idaho.
A drug impairment training for education professionals is set for Friday, Jan. 28, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Panhandle Health District in Hayden. Attend in person or virtually.
This free training provides school staff, and those working with youth, a systematic approach to evaluating students who are using and are impaired by drugs to provide early intervention. To register go to https://forms.gle/nh6GeH43jEfWBvXz9.
Did you know, according to the website fromhungertohope.com, “Your chocolate has cockroaches. That’s correct, each chocolate bar usually contains approximately eight bug bits. This is a safe level, according to FDA standards, and the only way to solve the issue is to use additional pesticides, which would be worse than eating cockroaches.” I found this after I read that the FDA accepts 10 milligrams per pound of cockroaches in ground coffee. I thought that was funny since I don’t drink coffee; however, O thought, “Hmmm. Maybe I better check on something I do like.” Will this stop me from eating chocolate? No. I will just not think about it.
Thanks to everyone who has been helping out and working so hard during our snowstorms. It has been crazy! I understand Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood and pastor Dan Coburn were very hospitable to stranded motorists last week. Thank you!
