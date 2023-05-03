I apologize to the person who called the Free Press and asked for the date of the citywide yard sale. I told them on June 10 because that is what was announced at the April 13 chamber meeting. Note that date has changed: The Grangeville and surrounding area citywide yard sale day is Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce for information: chamber@grangevilleidaho.com or 208-983-0460/208-507-3266.
The Grangeville Farmers’ Market will host its annual Meet, Eat and Greet event Sunday, May 7, from 2-4 p.m., at the Soltman Center.
Hope Massage and Wellness will host an open house Friday, May 5, from noon until 3 p.m. They will offer chair massages for $1 per minute and will serve snacks. The business is located at 4347 Highway 12 Kamiah.
Merrow Minerals Landscaping and Supply, 80 Frontage Road, Grangeville, will hold a kick-off to the season with a customer appreciation barbecue this Saturday, May 6, noon to 3 p.m. Stop by for burgers, soda and raffle prizes. Call 208-983-0618.
