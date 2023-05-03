Idaho County Fair Royalty 2023 photo

Idaho County Fair Royalty was busy counting change at the 4-H Penny Arcade Party in Cottonwood April 29. Pictured (L-R) are second princess Payton Brown, queen Abbie Frei and first princess Makenna York.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

I apologize to the person who called the Free Press and asked for the date of the citywide yard sale. I told them on June 10 because that is what was announced at the April 13 chamber meeting. Note that date has changed: The Grangeville and surrounding area citywide yard sale day is Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce for information: chamber@grangevilleidaho.com or 208-983-0460/208-507-3266.

