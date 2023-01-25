Looking for something to do this weekend? The “Save the Pool” crab feed returns to Kamiah this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the American Legion Hall (618 Main St.) Buy your tickets at the Kamiah Flower Shop at 511 Main St. (phone 208-935-0200). They cost $40 on Thursday night, $45 for Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. each night.
Congratulations to 2022-23 National Federation of State High School Associations (NFSHS) Outstanding Music Educator award winner Kathy Stefani, former Grangeville music teacher. Kathy is always doing great things and we are proud of her!
Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) has a quilt, handmade by one of ARF’s generous supporters, Rachel Biebow, for raffle. This Valentine gnome quilt is on display at Ace Home Center in Grangeville. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5. The drawing is set for Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
Hell’s Gate BBQ is open in Riggins this weekend, which is the first weekend of the McCall Winter Carnival, Jan. 27-29, then will be closed until the middle of March. They announced they will be using locally grown meat from the Cross-O Ranch.
I read online that Idaho’s favorite baby names for 2022 were Oliver and Olivia.
My mother always broiled with the oven slightly ajar. This was mostly to make oven toast using odds and ends of bread, as well as hamburger and hot dog buns. “Waste not, want not,” she would say. As I got older, I continued to broil, but I admit I closed the oven. It made sense to me to keep the heat in. Turns out, mother does know best. All electric ovens should be kept ajar when broiling. This keeps the oven from overheating and perhaps automatically shutting off, but it also helps with airflow and making things crisp/broil more evenly. How did I get so smart on the subject? Well, I spent part of my exciting Friday night reading America’s Test Kitchen articles. Then I tried it, and, yes, my toast was more evenly browned. That does it for me. Note: Do not keep gas ovens ajar — it’s not safe.
