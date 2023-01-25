Looking for something to do this weekend? The “Save the Pool” crab feed returns to Kamiah this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the American Legion Hall (618 Main St.) Buy your tickets at the Kamiah Flower Shop at 511 Main St. (phone 208-935-0200). They cost $40 on Thursday night, $45 for Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 5 p.m. each night.

