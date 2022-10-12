Simmons Sanitation’s old truck with flowers photo

Simmons Sanitation’s old truck in Kamiah has the perfect bed for planting flowers, which are still blooming in brilliant shades of pink.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

How would you like to engage with Avista in the future? Avista is conducting a customer survey as part of its Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP) process. The purpose of the survey is to better understand how to equitably engage Avista customers in future Avista initiatives and programs.

The online survey will be live through Nov. 4. You’ll be asked about your experiences with Avista in the past and how you’d like to be communicated with in the future. All questions are voluntary, and the entire survey should take about three minutes to complete. Visit: https://tinyurl.com/AUengage.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments