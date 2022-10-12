How would you like to engage with Avista in the future? Avista is conducting a customer survey as part of its Clean Energy Implementation Plan (CEIP) process. The purpose of the survey is to better understand how to equitably engage Avista customers in future Avista initiatives and programs.
The online survey will be live through Nov. 4. You’ll be asked about your experiences with Avista in the past and how you’d like to be communicated with in the future. All questions are voluntary, and the entire survey should take about three minutes to complete. Visit: https://tinyurl.com/AUengage.
I have heard several stories from veterinarians, as well as pet owners, that parvo is bad in our area this year. If you don’t know, parvo is a highly contagious virus that can affect unvaccinated dogs of any age, but is especially worrisome in puppies. Parvo spreads not only dog-to-dog, but also through feces, kennels, rest areas, used bedding, water bowls, by footprints from infected areas, etc. Basically, it spreads easily through everyday contact. Symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, fever, weakness, loss of appetite, weight loss and dehydration. What can you do to prevent parvo? Get the parvo vaccination for your dogs, first of all. Use caution when accessing parks or taking your dog to visit. There is no cure for parvo, but symptoms can be treated. For details, contact your local vet.
If you have not heard, Cash and Carry Market in Grangeville will have new owners soon. Thanks to Jim and Mary Schmidt for all their years of service to this area. They have always gone above and beyond to be generous, kind-spirited community builders and supporters.
Lindsley’s Home Furnishings on Grangeville’s Main Street is nearing completion on its façade. It’s looking very nice; cannot wait to see it when it’s all finished!
A shout-out to Matt Murdock with Salmon Clearwater Landscaping who recently made a generous donation to the Sts. Peter and Paul School lunch program.
Grangeville’s Umpqua Bank will host a Grangeville Chamber of Commerce After Hours event Tuesday, Oct. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., at the bank, 147 W. Main Street. Join the employees and friends for snacks, drinks and conversation.
If you’re wondering what Halloween candy to buy this year for trick-or-treaters, CandyStore.com has updated its “best” and “worst” lists, compiled through customer surveys, for 2022. Here’s a quick rundown: the best candies are Reese’s Cups; Skittles; M&Ms; Starburst; Hot Tamales; Sour Patch Kids; Hershey’s Kisses; Snickers; Tootsie Pops; and candy corn. The worst include circus peanuts; candy corn; peanut butter kisses; Smarties; Necco Wafers; wax cola bottles; Mary Janes; Tootsie Rolls; black licorice; and Good and Plenty. Yes, candy corn is on both lists. I guess it’s a national debate! This year, the top three candies in the state of Idaho are Snickers, Starburst and … candy corn.
Speaking of candy corn, and this may stop some of you from eating it, I read an interesting article about the confection recently. Apparently, the shiny glaze on the outside of the candy corn is called Lac-resin and is made from lac bug secretion. On the ingredients, this may be listed as “confectioners glaze.” This doesn’t bother me too much, as most candy has animal proteins (gelatin from hooves, bones, fats, etc.), but some people might be a little more squeamish. If you’re looking for vegan options for candy, try Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Dots, Skittles, Nerds, Pixie Stix and Jolly Ranchers, to name a few.
I didn’t get the chance to report that I went to the ’80s Rock Tour at the Clearwater River Casino. I attended alone, but I made friends with the man beside me in the front row. He was there with his wife and I think he and I were a little more excited than she was. He visited, high-fived, sang and danced. I was hoarse afterwards, but had a wonderful time. The lineup was the lead singer of Asia, John Payne; 10-year lead singer of Journey, Steve Augeri; and Foreigner’s Lou Gramm. I discovered coworkers Lara and her husband, Mike, Smith were also in the audience as was Autumn Eels. And, I had the opportunity to chat with Steve Augeri the next day and thank him for coming to Idaho. A great weekend that also included celebrating my baby’s 23rd birthday.
