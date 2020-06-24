The Small Business Development Center, Lewis-Clark State College, recently announced Jeannette Klobetanz as the business consultant for the North Central Office of the Idaho SBDC. She was previously the coordinator of events and conferences at LCSC. Her areas of focus for consulting include business starts, marketing, and customer relationships. She has a bachelor’s degree in applied management from Grand Canyon University.
Her work experience includes owning and operating a whitewater and portrait photography business in Riggins for more than seven years.
Come support Grangeville Farmers Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Did you know, radishes are grown throughout the world and mostly eaten as a raw crunchy salad vegetable? There are numerous varieties varying in size, color, flavor, and length of time to mature. Being easy to grow and quick to harvest, radishes are often grown by novice gardeners. They are sometimes grown as companion plants for kale, lettuce, cucumbers, cabbage, and suffer from few diseases or pests, germinate quickly and grow rapidly. A raw radish is 95 percent water, 3 percent carbohydrates and 1 percent protein and has negligible fat.
