Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance District has gained another volunteer. Welcome to Lin Dipo who recently completed his ambulance driving training. In the summer months, he can be found working for All Rivers Shuttle in White Bird. He grew up in Utah where his father was a butcher and later worked for Miller Packing Company and his mother was an EMT who later became a registered nurse. He moved to Riggins in 2012, after visiting the area for about 12 years prior. In his free time, he enjoys spending time in the mountains.

Cottonwood author Sue Tidwell’s Cries of the Savanna won another award. This time it was The Wildlife Society’s 2022 Conservation Education Award. Although they made the announcement last week, the award will actually be presented in November at their annual conference. Congratulations, Sue!

Idaho County Farm Bureau is sponsoring Steve Kwast of Genesis Systems who will provide information on affordable air wells. This is set for Thursday, July 21, 7 p.m., at the Cottonwood Community Hall. Free information will include a discussion on the future of water and a new source of water, air wells.

Aguello Tire float in the Stites Days parade photo

These two were part of the Aguello Tire float in the Stites Days parade July 9.

Have you seen the shined-up floors at Irwin Drug? They sure look nice. I hear it was Sam Hickenbottom who shined up the flooring. It looks great!

Lots of businesses are hiring! Be sure to check out the classifieds and see what’s available.

Did you know that 70% of all U.S. households have a pet? Or that a strand of hair on your head can grow eight years before being shed? Or that it can take 10 hours for caffeine to clear your bloodstream? Those are all tidbits I gleaned from the AARP Magazine, since I’m now a member and receive this on a regular basis. It has a lot of interesting tidbits.

Terry Sanford in parade photo

Stites Hardware owner Terry Sanford waves and throws candy at the Stites Days parade July 9. Sanford and his wife, Dionne Wells, were grand marshals for the town celebration. They are also the owners of Pleasant Valley Log Homes. During the celebration, they offered a variety of kids’ games in front of the store, including a sawdust dig, a swimming pool game, ring-toss and more.

Here's another good word from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows by John Koenig: Ledsome. This is defined as feeling lonely in a crowd; drifting along in a sea of anonymous faces but unable to communicate with or confide in any of them. This adjective is a combination of the words lead and lonesome.

