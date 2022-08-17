Congratulations to Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins on his Idaho High School Activities Association 2022 Distinguished Service Award for District III. Higgins received the award in Boise recently at the IHSAA Hall of Fame Banquet. The award goes to those who have worked throughout their careers to support athletics/activities for Idaho high school kids.
You have probably noticed that Lindsley’s Home Furnishings in Grangeville is giving its Main Street façade a facelift. It’s going to look very nice! Know they are still open during construction; just be sure to see whether you need to use the rear entrance or you can enter at the front of the store.
Congratulations to Grangeville High School graduate and Boise School District music teacher Amber Farmer, formerly of the White Bird area, who is in the play “The Music Man” this week. Amber can be seen in The Huckleberry Star’s performance as Pick A Little Lady Aug. 16-20. The theater is located in Meridian. Tickets are on sale at TheHuckleberryStar.com. Last year, Amber was in the ensemble cast in the Huckleberry’s “Annie Get Your Gun.” When she isn’t busy teaching elementary school music, she likes to crochet, read and listen to musicals and true crime podcasts. She is also a member of the semiprofessional choir, Inicio. Folks, Amber is a product of a great music program at GHS (Kathy Stefani) and this is one reason it’s so important to continue this culture and tradition. Thanks so much to John Eynon and Carla Astle for assisting with this for the coming school year (read more on that on the community page this week).
Thanks to Lisa Daniels of Riggins who is the manager at Etc., a secondhand store that benefits the Riggins after-school program, ASK. She recently received a beautiful bouquet of flowers from ASK for all of her hard work.
Wilderness Espresso in Kamiah has contracted with Saddle Up Cab Company to offer delivery to local businesses on open days, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 360-490-0455.
Did you know: Queen Elizabeth has been the Queen of England for 70 years. Only 9% of the world’s population is older than 65. This means that only about 1 out of every 12 people in the world today have lived in a world where she was not the queen.
