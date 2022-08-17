Congratulations to Mountain View School District 244 Superintendent Steve Higgins on his Idaho High School Activities Association 2022 Distinguished Service Award for District III. Higgins received the award in Boise recently at the IHSAA Hall of Fame Banquet. The award goes to those who have worked throughout their careers to support athletics/activities for Idaho high school kids.

Amber Farmer mug

Amber Farmer.
Lisa Daniels with bouquet photo

Lisa Daniels, manager of Etc., in Riggins, recently received a bouquet from ASK.
