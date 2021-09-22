Red Heifer Ranch in Kooskia is offering all natural, grass-fed USDA beef. Call 208-926-4741.
•
Don’t forget, the documentary “Skeleton School,” made by former Kamiah resident, filmmaker Lauren Paterson, will show at The Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m.
•
CHS Primeland is currently hosting a cattle producers sale. Stop in at 1001 North A Street in Grangeville.
•
Save the date: Animal Rescue Foundation will host its Halloween Ball Fund-raiser at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville Saturday, Oct. 30, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. Costumes encouraged and a contest will be held!
•
Riggins Elementary School Principal Trish Simonson let families know on Sept. 14 that a bat was found on their playground and submitted to the Idaho North Central District Health Department for testing, and it was found to be positive for rabies. Thankfully, no children had been in direct contact with the bat.
Remember, if you see wild animals acting strange, leave them alone and contact the health district.
•
Here’s another word from The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows by John Koenig: looseleft-feeling a sense of loss upon finishing a good book, sensing the weight of the back cover locking away the lives of characters you’ve gotten to know so well. From looseleaf, a removeable sheet or paper plus left, departed.
