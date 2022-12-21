I read on Facebook that as of Dec. 1, Grangeville’s Western Meats is under new ownership. They specialize in “custom beef and pork cutting, wild game processing and specialty sausage,” according to their Facebook page. Stop at the shop at 1016 N. College Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays or by appointment, or call 208-983-0255.

Free Press and Clearwater staff 2022 photo

Merry Christmas from the staffs of the Clearwater Progress and the Idaho County Free Press. We had a Christmas party with the theme of “Christmas Through the Decades” on Dec. 8. We had a lot of fun together and want to extend wishes for a joyful season to our readers, who make our jobs worthwhile.
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments