Merry Christmas from the staffs of the Clearwater Progress and the Idaho County Free Press. We had a Christmas party with the theme of “Christmas Through the Decades” on Dec. 8. We had a lot of fun together and want to extend wishes for a joyful season to our readers, who make our jobs worthwhile.
I read on Facebook that as of Dec. 1, Grangeville’s Western Meats is under new ownership. They specialize in “custom beef and pork cutting, wild game processing and specialty sausage,” according to their Facebook page. Stop at the shop at 1016 N. College Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays or by appointment, or call 208-983-0255.
∙
Peter Seheult will soon be offering piano lessons in Grangeville. Call 909-747-4648.
∙
Tractor Supply Company is now open in Orofino at 429 Michigan Ave., in the former Shopko building. Call 208-476-0105, or stop by seven days a week.
∙
Stars Dance Academy in Grangeville enrolled new dance students Dec. 20. If you’re new to the area and missed this, you can find them on Facebook or call 208-507-6466 for an enrollment packet. The studio is located at 505 W. Main Street and is owned by Lori Zechmann.
∙
A Grangeville house at 212 W. South 5th Street has a Christmas display with a sign that says “tune in to 93.5 FM nightly at 5 p.m.” Do this and you not only view a light show, but you hear some Christmas tunes to go with it!
∙
Have you had a chance to see the Idaho County Courthouse and its holiday décor? A lot of this is thanks to maintenance person Tammi Pierce. She even painted a variety of trash cans (one is pictured here).
“I just wanted to make the courthouse brighter and livelier and welcoming to our community,” Peirce said. “I enjoyed painting all the cans.”
Stop by and admire her work if you have a chance!
∙
Hailey and I had fun entering the Syringa Hospital Christmas coloring contest. We knew we were outside the age bracket for prizes, but the fun was in coloring them together. You just might see them displayed on the wall at Syringa, too.
∙
I don’t know if you have watched any Hallmark Christmas movies this year, but I have two favorites to recommend. First, Holiday Spectacular. It’s about the Rockettes in the late ’50s and I think it’s very good. Next, Three Wisemen and a Baby. It’s just funny without a huge romantic story, which I like. One other would be The Gift of Peace which is about a woman going through the process of losing her husband who joins a grief support group at a local church and works through the grieving process with the help of the group’s members. All are good, watch them all! (Yes, I know Hallmark movies can be formulaic and often cheesy. I still love them. And these three are quite different from each other).
∙
Here we are, and it’s Dec. 21 already. I just read that, according to a CouponBird survey, half of Idaho men admit they wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partner’s presents. 54% admit that buying a partner’s Christmas gift causes anxiety, and one in three admit they have secretly resold a gift their partner gave them for Christmas. Hopefully, you’re not in these categories and enjoying the season stress-free.
∙
According to Wisevoter’s Home Cooking Index — a post-pandemic ranking analyzing the change in foot traffic to grocery stores in December 2022 compared to December 2020 — the team found that 2020 - 2022 represented a rise in grocery stores throughout most states while some states did see a decline in footfall this December.
The increase in visits compared to the last two years by state includes Montana with a 15% increase; Wyoming-13%; Hawaii and North Dakota-8%; North Carolina-7%; Alaska, Texas and Maine -6%; Washington, Wisconsin, Idaho, Oklahoma and Alabam-5%; and Utah and Virginia-4%.
∙
Merry Christmas, everyone. I wish you a blessed holiday season, and hope you all have family and friends to spend time with, no matter what you’re doing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.