I see Grangeville’s Tim Campbell, “The Original Rib Guy,” is back. I guess he wasn’t cut out for retirement! Stay tuned to see what’s up with his new plans.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken is open at Nom Noms. Check out their menu items which includes not only chicken tenders, but also biscuits and potato wedges.
The Grangeville Eagles Lodge will host a rummage sale March 24 and 25. I’m unsure of the times, but have seen posters around town.
Unfortunately, Steve Higgins has resigned as the superintendent for Mountain View School District 244. The district will now be in search mode for this position and filling principal positions at Grangeville Elementary Middle, Clearwater Valley Elementary and Elk City schools.
If you’re like me, you’ve been enjoying some amazing basketball during March Madness. My Jayhawks are out, but I cannot be mad, as it was a great 1-point game against Arkansas. Of course, I’m rooting for Gonzaga, and what a game they last had against TCU! I’m impressed by Kansas State and will continue to keep my eye on them. There is some great talent all around.
