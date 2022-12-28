Syringa Hospital and Clinics PA Nathan Winder lent his vocal talents to the song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” at the Idaho County Orchestra 2022 Christmas concert in Grangeville on Dec. 17.
Grangeville music and choir teacher Carla Astle (right) passes “the blue shoes” to new band teacher Isabella Baldwin.
Free Pres / Lorie Palmer
John Eynon is shown with his Grangeville Bulldog shirt.
Free Press / Lorie Palmer
Thanks to the Grangeville area Toys for Tots crew (L-R) Jinny, Linda, Sandy, Joe, Julie and Betty, and all those who donated and helped make Christmas 2022 a good one for so many families.
Contributed photo
Syringa Hospital and Clinics PA Nathan Winder lent his vocal talents to the song “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” at the Idaho County Orchestra 2022 Christmas concert in Grangeville on Dec. 17.
Note the money for Camas Prairie Food Bank has run out after three years and “Produce Tuesday” has come to an end. When able, the food bank will bring in extra items as they become available for the food bank and will distribute them on regular food bank days.
∙
John Eynon was given a parting gift from Grangeville High School band students following his announcement at the Dec. 20 concert that the school had hired a full-time band director. Eynon stepped in this year when the school was not able to hire an instructor prior to the start of school. Eynon previously taught at GHS before he retired; however, the retired educator has also stepped up to lead the band in Cottonwood at Prairie schools.
Grangeville schools thank Mr. Eynon for stepping up when they were in a bind, and providing quality instruction for the semester.
The good news now is a new music teacher has been hired. Isabella Baldwin will start in January and instruct band and humanities electives at Grangeville High and Grangeville Elementary Middle School.
GEMS and GHS choir director/music teacher Carla Astle handed over “the blue shoes” to Baldwin at the Dec. 20 concert. These shoes were previously worn by music teacher Danica Schmidt, then given to Astle when she changed her schedule and stepped up to provide choir direction at GHS.
∙
Clearwater Valley High School graduate Mikaela Herrick, whose senior project was the new LED sign in front of CVHS in 2019, is now using her local scholarships to pursue a degree in art and design.
Herrick, a senior at the University of Idaho, recently created 13 new menu boards for the coffee shop Gypsy Java. She did everything from making the drinks and taking pictures to designing the menu boards to be ready for print. Gypsy Java is located in Pullman and Moscow.
∙
Auld Lange Syne translates to “old long since” or in more modern terms, “times gone by.” The lyrics were written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788 and the tune is from an old Scottish folk song.
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind?
Should auld acquaintance be forgot
And days of auld lang syne?
So, to you, our friends, a toast to prosperity, health, kindness and the preservation of friendships. Happy New Year! Be safe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.