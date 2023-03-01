Have you heard there’s a new kennel in town?
Chelsea Park-Morton has opened Happy Tails Resort, LLC, at 24 Grangeville Truck Route (former Dr. Volkman veterinary clinic).
Chelsea is boarding cats and dogs (in separate areas, of course). Up-to-date vaccinations are required. For details, see Chelsea’s Facebook page, Happy Tails Resorts. You can also call 208-451-6829 or email happytailsresort4@gmail.com.
MASA Medical Transport Solutions will be at The Trails Restaurant and Lounge, 101 East Main Street, Grangeville, Monday and Tuesday, March 6 and 7, 11:30 a.m. They will discuss ground helicopter and fixed wing ambulance travel between hospitals, as well as COVID-related transportation, extended hospital stay coverage, minor child and grandchild protection, companion and visitor transportation, medical billing assistance and return travel, among other subjects.
To reserve a place (limited availability) call 855-947-1483 or register online at www.asaseminars.com.
The Idaho High School Activities Association recently announced the 2022-23 winter sports/activities Academic State Champions. This award is presented to the varsity team in each classification that achieves the highest cumulative grade point average.
Congratulations to 1ADI Girls Basketball academic all-stars, Cottonwood’s own Prairie Pirates. Their team had an accumulated average GPA of 3.934. Wow! Great job.
According to a Tax Time Stress Report by FreshBooks, 60% of small business owners would rather get a mullet, remove a nest of angry bees, or do some other unpleasant things than do their taxes. So, there you have it! Tax time can be stressful.
