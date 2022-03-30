The City of Grangeville is accepting applications for certified lifeguard positions for the Grangeville City Pool for this upcoming summer season. For information or to pick up an application, stop by city hall or print the application found under “Employment” at www.grangeville.us.
Did you know Idaho is listed as the state with the lowest cost for therapy sessions? According to Zencare, nationwide, the average cost of therapy is $182 a session. The top five least expensive states by average therapy session fee are Idaho at $135; Wyoming at $145; Oregon at $145.30; North Carolina at $149; and Montana at $150; The most expensive state in which to seek therapy is New York, with sessions costing an average of $213.40, followed by Alaska at $207.30; Maine at $206.50; Utah at $203.40; and New Hampshire at $202. For more, see https://blog.zencare.co/cost-of-therapy-2022/.
Don’t forget, if you have a lot of spare change around, there is a coin counter at Jungle Gym's.
Walco Transfer Station has new hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As of March 28, Syringa Hospital & Clinics (SHC) resumed caring for all patients in their primary care clinic (PCC). SHC has been able to see patients with acute and contagious illness in an alternative location under the public health disaster emergency declaration. This allowed for mitigation of the spread of infectious disease to well patients and staff. It was most useful during the significant increase of respiratory conditions due to the COVID-19 spikes.
Governor Brad Little announced that Idaho will end the public health emergency on April 15, and therefore Syringa will resume seeing all patients in the PCC at 722 W North St.
Ewing Groundskeeping in Grangeville is seeking candidates for their landscape maintenance lead role. This position is full-time, seasonal, with the option of year-round work. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a valid driver’s license. Call 208-451-5996 to request an application .
On Wednesday, April 6, The Kamiah Chamber of Commerce will be holding its general membership meeting, 5 p.m., for a social mixer and 5:30 p.m. for the business meeting. This will be held at the Kamiah Welcome Center, 518 Main Street. Call 208-935-2290 for questions.
The 2022 Spring Job Fair is set for Friday, April 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Grangeville High School gymnasium. This will include students from seven high schools. All area businesses interested in hiring are invited to attend. For details, contact Tim McDonald, Ida-Lew Economic Development Council, tim@Ida-Lew.org, 208-983-8302, or Shauyna House, GHS College & Career Advisor, HouseS@sd244.org, or 208-553-9170.
Did you know: In 1940, a Jewish couple by the names of Hans and Margaret Rey decided to flee Paris before the Nazis seized the city? They escaped on a pair of bicycles Hans had made, and among the few possessions they carried was the manuscript of the famous children’s book, Curious George.
