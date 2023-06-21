It’s that time of year when all the Grangeville street lines get painted. I love the bright yellow and white markings, making it easier for these eyes to see the roadside. Thanks, public works!
∙
∙
Life Line Screening will be in Grangeville at the Senior Citizens Center Aug. 10. Screenings can check for the level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid function, and more.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with patients to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
∙
Grangeville PEO is having a garage sale/fundraiser Saturday, June 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 316 N Meadow Street, Grangeville. “We will have new and used items. We have lots of makers in our group, so we will have some fun things that are not necessarily typical garage sale items. Funds go to graduating senior girls in our area,” said member Edie Lustig.
∙
Grangeville will be buzzing with excitement soon as Border Days is less than two weeks out. Get ready to support all the local businesses who make everything happen so we can have a terrific, hometown Fourth of July celebration!
∙
I got to talk to Charlie and Kathy Stefani for a few minutes last week when I saw them at Subway with Chris Rogers. They were just doing some errands here in town. It was good to visit for a few minutes.
∙
We celebrated my 55th birthday in the Boise area last weekend with our girls. We had dinner at Sizzler, walked through several Nampa antique stores, thrifted in Boise and went to a pile of yard sales in Meridian. Avery, husband Nick, my college roomie, Judy, and I also went to the opening night of Footloose at the Starlight Theater in Garden Valley. How fun! It was a live performance in a beautiful setting on an outdoor stage. Val, Hailey and her boyfriend, Seth, decided to go to Texas Roadhouse instead. I think they missed out!
