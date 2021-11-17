Idaho County Recycling has a new site manager in Grangeville. Morgan Pilant’s first day at the site was Oct. 30, and Tisha Lawrence completed her last official day on the same date. She will continue to volunteer as she can on Saturdays in Grangeville.
Thanksgiving travel will bounce back in a big way this year. According to AAA, 53.4 million Americans will take a trip for turkey and togetherness, with nearly 290,000 Idahoans among them. AAA predicts that this year’s holiday travel volume will be just 5 percent below pre-pandemic levels.
This in from Darlane Lovell, president of the Camas Prairie Food Bank board of directors: “Just reminding folks that as they get their gardens ready for winter if they have more produce than they can use, the Camas Prairie Food Bank will always take donations of the excess garden produce — squashes, apples, pears, grapes, onions, potatoes, etc. It is always a blessing to share the abundance.”
Idaho Commission on the Arts recently offered its congratulations to Kathy Stefani on her Governor’s Award in the Arts for Support of Arts Education. She has been a music teacher in Idaho for more than 30 years, about a decade of that time in Grangeville. She is past president of the Idaho Music Education Association (IMEA) and has advocated for music education in Idaho by connecting with music educators across the state, by presenting at IMEA in-services, and by working with the State Department of Education on the development of academic standards. She began a state-wide mentorship program for new music teachers, to help communities recruit, retain and maintain high quality music education programs throughout Idaho. All of us around here know how awesome she is. Congratulations, friend!
LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center has a variety of upcoming workshops set. Know these fill up quickly, so if you want to take a class, sign up now!
Make Thanksgiving centerpieces, cornucopia basket or candle, Friday, Nov. 19, at 5:30 p.m., or Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Cost is $50.
The Nov. 27 Small Business Saturday event is an open class, no sign-ups necessary. Come anytime between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and create wreaths, gnomes or hanging baskets for $45, or gnome or traditional swags for $30.
On Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m., or Dec. 4, 11 a.m. or 2 p.m., your choice of above projects. On Dec. 17, 5:30 p.m., or Dec. 18, 2 p.m., make a holiday fresh flower centerpiece for $50.
Prepay to reserve a space; space is limited. Stop by LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center, on the Grangeville Truck Route, or call 208-983-1520.
