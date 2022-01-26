Do you have some ideas of things you would like to see in the Free Press or comments about current content? Come to The Trails in Grangeville Wednesday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., for “Coffee and a Chat with the Free Press.” We look forward to seeing you in the meeting room!
•
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, North Central Idaho’s October 2021 unemployment was estimated at 1,374. The number of job postings in North Central Idaho by county (2019, 2020, 2021) job openings were reported at 557, with more than two unemployed individuals per online job posting. “This shows the region has less pressure for hiring compared to other regions,” IDL news stated. The region’s annualized average civilian labor force lost ground during the COVID-19 pandemic with -0.6 percent, or 333 fewer workers and job seekers, the two components of the civilian labor force.
•
With 17 state capitals being the most populated cities in their states, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently released its report on 2022’s Best State Capitals for Safety & More. Boise came in at number 4 on the list. It’s no wonder people are flocking in, and the housing market is saturated.
•
Salmon River Chamber of Commerce in Riggins recently voted on its new executive committee for 2022. Elected were Dan Surerus – president; Sam Stults – vice president; Niki Carlson – secretary; Cody Kilmar – treasurer; and Tracie Pottenger and Joni Shepherd, – directors.
•
A presentation, “Growing Our Understanding about the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest: An evening with forest supervisor Cheryl Probert,” is set for Tuesday, Feb. 1, at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center, 6:30 p.m. This is a non-political event sponsored by the Idaho County Democrats. Learn about plans and projects through a presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. Social distancing and masking requested. All are welcome.
•
This information was sent out to Pine Tree Community Credit Union members last week: “In consideration of our community’s health and safety Pine Tree’s Annual Meeting has been postponed. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 threat in our area and will reschedule our meeting when it is safe to do so.” This was set for Jan. 29, so clear this off your calendars for now!
•
Filing income taxes doesn’t have to be confusing. Get tips for completing your federal and Idaho tax returns at a free webinar presented by the Idaho State Tax Commission and the federal Taxpayer Advocate Service.
The “Tips for Filing Income Taxes” webinar runs in January and February. Attend the session on Thursday, Feb. 17, 1-4 p.m. MST. To sign up for a session (https://www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-state-tax-commission-19346898884) or information, visit tax.idaho.gov/register (https://tax.idaho.gov/i-2055.cfm).
