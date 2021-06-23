Klassy Studios photo

Elegant roses frame the doorway to Klassy Studios on 4th St. in Kamiah.

 Free Press / Norma Staaf

Pine Tree Community Credit Union is again offering family portraits. Ken from Portrait West will be at the Grangeville branch Tuesday and Wednesday, July 13 and 14. Call 208-983-1558. He will be at the Riggins branch Thursday, July 15. Call 208-628-3100. You get a free 8x10 with an opportunity to purchase more prints if desired.

Did you know … Washington has the highest monthly average starting salary, $3,734, which is 1.9 times higher than in Alaska, the lowest at $1,970? And Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate, 2.80 percent, which is 3.1 times lower than in Hawaii, the highest at 8.70 percent.

Streetlamp work photo

Streetlamps were being worked on along Grangeville’s Main Street last week.

There are a lot of changes going on in Idaho County, including new owners at Cottonwood’s The Hangout, Inland Title in Grangeville, and Riverview Motel in Riggins, as well as new businesses Ding Ding Creamery and more. Watch here for more news on these businesses as the weeks progress. It’s a busy time of year with all the community celebrations! Stay safe and have fun.

