Prairie Rental in Grangeville is under new ownership. Purchased by Tony Williams, it will be closed until April 3 when it will reopen following a remodel.
∙
Nita Maxwell of Elk City let me know about a scam that she came up against recently. She was phoned by someone claiming to be from Publisher’s Clearing House (PCH), stating she had won a large monetary prize, with some instructions to phone another number where she, undoubtedly, would have been instructed to give up some personal information.
Maxwell did her due diligence, contacted PCH and was told they “never” call on the phone. Their prize patrol will show up at your home if you are truly a winner. So, a note to not be fooled by these scammers who get more and more clever and bold each day.
A fun side note: I graduated from Ferndale High School in Ferndale, Wash., and Nita lived there for a year prior to moving to Elk City.
∙
Canyon House Espresso, Gifts and Lodging in White Bird will celebrate its 20th year in business March 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free chocolate chip cookies will be given away, as well as a free gift with a $20 purchase. The store will offer 10-50% off a variety of items. Remember they are the liquor store and serve a variety of goodies, such as smoothies, huckleberry ice cream and homemade biscotti. Call 208-839-2777.
∙
Interested in puppy obedience, manners, competitive obedience or agility? Contact trainer Phyliss Erdman for information: 509-432-3759; Sperdman49@gmail.com.
∙
Prairie High School’s BPA (Business Professionals of America) is taking orders for homemade cinnamon rolls to help pay costs for the national BPA conference. Place an order now for a half dozen ($15); one dozen ($30); and frosting ($3). Order deadline is March 23. Call, text or email: 208-507-3340 or rehd489@sd242.org. Orders will be available for pickup at The Hangout on April 8, 9 a.m. to noon. Deliveries available in Cottonwood for free, other areas $5.
∙
Salmon River FFA is holding a raffle with all proceeds going toward FFA state leadership convention in April. Tickets are one for $10 or five for $40 and prizes include a Hells Canyon jetboat trip, a cord of wood, dinner for two with FFA members, an outdoor gift basket and a Savage gift basket. See FFA members or email bogganj@sd243.org to purchase tickets. Drawing is June 1.
∙
The 2023 4-H Leadership Conference is set for March 21 at the Cottonwood Community Hall, 5:30 p.m. This training through the Idaho County Ambassadors is for club officers. Contact club leaders for details.
∙
When I was a kid, we only got a couple of Canadian television stations, but one thing that came on after school was The Monkees and I was a fan.
Did you know that in 1966 and 1967, The Monkees outsold both the Rolling Stones and the Beatles — combined? Wow!
∙
Another interesting bit of trivia:
California’s Tahoe City has had 23.1 feet of snow this season as of March 1. This is double the average and the most snow the area has seen since 1969.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.