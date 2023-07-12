Idaho Forest Group recently announced Josh Babb of Grangeville completed the millwright registered apprenticeship program. “He joined our team in 2019 as an oiler, but didn’t waste any time getting involved in our apprenticeship program. In the last four years, Josh has worked hard to complete the 8,000 hours and coursework required by the state for the millwright registered apprenticeship program. Congrats Josh and thanks for the commitment and hard work over the last several years,” IFG’s Facebook post read.
∙
Grangeville High School’s class of 1978 holds their own “egg toss within the egg toss” and winners of the competition this year (it was a tie) were Bonnie Kofoed, Bettie Polack, Teresa Groom and Kim Hulla. A fun little tradition for classmates to get together during the Fourth. The class of ’78 celebrated 45 years this time around.
∙
Denise Uhlenkott, business manager for Cottonwood Joint School District 242, was selected as the 2023 School Business Official of the Year for the State of Idaho at the IASBO annual meetings held June 29-30 in Boise. She was unaware of the award, but her husband Roy, son Kyle, and superintendent Jon Rehder were able to attend to see her receive her award.
In part, her nomination read: “Uhlenkott has been the financial backbone in the district for 34 years. Her financial background and attention to detail has put the district in a fiscally responsible position for many years. She wears multiple hats. Being the business manager, she is thorough with the district budget and has received high praise from auditors for many years. As the district clerk, she keeps the school board and superintendent up-to-date on financial issues.”
She is treasurer of the Booster Club and is on the Cottonwood Community Credit Union board. She is also active in the St. Mary’s Church choir.”
∙
Mike Johnson, local junior high science and shop teacher and volunteer emcee for Border Days’ street sports, egg toss and parades, wanted to make sure of a couple of special thank you's: To John and Jennifer Llewellyn, owners of Cash and Carry, who provided all the eggs for the Border Days Super Egg Toss (and also popsicles for Lions Kiddies Parade participants). They may not have known what they were getting into with this crazy, fun tradition, but they stepped up to donate. And, to Pizza Factory, for allowing the committee to use their power each day for the microphone and speakers. He also thanked Ted and Wendy Lindsley, Super 8 owners, for their sponsorship of the trophies for the Super Egg Toss.
∙
Congratulations to Dr. Joel Brown, who has been in the optometry business for 30 years now at Brown Family Vision. As a sidenote, Joel and Brandy are looking forward to the birth of their first grandchild soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.