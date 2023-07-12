Idaho Forest Group recently announced Josh Babb of Grangeville completed the millwright registered apprenticeship program. “He joined our team in 2019 as an oiler, but didn’t waste any time getting involved in our apprenticeship program. In the last four years, Josh has worked hard to complete the 8,000 hours and coursework required by the state for the millwright registered apprenticeship program. Congrats Josh and thanks for the commitment and hard work over the last several years,” IFG’s Facebook post read.

GHS class of 1978 “egg toss within the egg toss” winners photo

(L-R) GHS class of 1978 “egg toss within the egg toss” winners Bonnie Kofoed, Bettie Polack, Teresa Groom and Kim Hulla.
Tolo Vet Clinic Border Days 2023 float photo

Employees at Tolo Veterinary Clinic have fun on a Border Days Parade float July 3.

