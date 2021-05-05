Grangeville Community Foundation, Animal Rescue Foundation, ALACCA Bible Conference and many others have been joining hundreds of Idaho nonprofits and their supporters in Idaho Gives which runs through May 6. This statewide effort is designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits. You can learn more about Idaho Gives and at https://www.idahogives.org/organizations.
Did you know: The first Idaho license plate to feature the words “Idaho Potatoes” appeared in 1928. Idaho was the first state to put a slogan on its license plate. The words “famous potatoes” didn’t appear until 1957.
Clearwater Maintenance, LLC, is now offering affordable stump removal. This fully licensed and insured company offers free estimates and guarantee the lowest prices in the area.
Call 208-413-6007 or message them on Facebook.
Check out Rodonna’s Country Haus Restaurant and Village at 407 Foster Street, in Cottonwood, if you have been missing an open salad bar due to the pandemic. Rodonna’s is open and, though it’s small, it’s quite good. Homemade potato salad, macaroni salad and a yummy bread salad made from croutons, among other salad toppings.
Here’s some news from the Idaho Department of Labor:
Idaho has returned to low unemployment levels with 3.2 percent for March 2021 after hitting an all-time high 11.6 percent seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in April 2020. Idaho set the pace for the nation in its economic rebound from the pandemic and was the first state to experience year-to-year job growth.
The work search requirement means Idahoans who are out of work and collecting unemployment benefits will need to look for full-time employment unless they are returning to work with their employer within 16 weeks of their layoff date or are an active member of a work referral union. This is not a new requirement; rather a return to the process from before the pandemic.
Claimants who do not meet their work search requirements will not receive unemployment benefits for the week claimed. Approximately 4,500 claimants will be impacted by this change.
The work search requirements apply to regular and federal CARES Act unemployment insurance programs. Claimants – including self-employed individuals – need to report two work search contacts on their weekly certification application. These work search contacts cannot be self-employment or 1099 gig work.
I had a food-borne illness knock out a week of my life, but I am on the mend, albeit very slowly. I apologize for all the e-mails that were answered late or slipped through the cracks. I’m a little behind.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the important female figures in our lives!
