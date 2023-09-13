On Aug. 18, Idaho County Detention Deputy Ethan Blankers graduated from POST Academy 92.
Jason Blankers, a corporal for the Washington State Patrol and Deputy Blanker’s uncle, had the honor of presenting him with his certificate.
Congratulations, Deputy Blankers!
A community car seat check event will be held in Cottonwood Monday, Sept. 18, at St. Mary’s Health, 701 Lewiston Street, 205 p.m. This is a chance to get your car seats checked and make sure they are up to safety standards and installed correctly. In addition, free car seats and cribs will be given to those in need.
Make an appointment at safestartnw.org or text CHECK to 844-619-2048 to secure your spot. For questions, email info@nwsids.org.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 23, 2-4 p.m., at the Swiftwater RV Park in White Bird. The Treasure Valley Vintage Trailer group will be at the park and will be host to an open house to show their vintage trailers. How fun! Hope to see you there.
I see the Cottonwood Summerfest Committee has put out a “save the date” notice for Dec. 31 for “A Night to Remember” adult prom. More details later.
Save the date for the annual Animal Rescue Foundation Halloween Ball, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Elks Lodge in Grangeville. Tickets and more details will be available soon.
You have some choices this year for your Halloween festivities! I see the American Bar in Cottonwood will be having a costume contest and “Scaryoke” on Oct. 28, as well.
Here’s an important save the date request:
The teen suicide prevention documentary “My Ascension” will be shown at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6-8 p.m. This is a resource for students, parents, teachers and the entire community. This is sponsored by SPIN (Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest), St. Mary’s Health and Clearwater Valley Health. The screening is free and open to the public. (Note, The Rex in Orofino will also screen this Thursday, Oct. 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.).
In Idaho, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24. The documentary tells the story of a 16-year-old who attempts suicide and is left paralyzed. After the screening there will be a panel discussion and information on teen suicide and mental health resources.
The Print Shop in Grangeville posted this notice on Facebook recently: “We are open. The Print Shop has not been sold and we will not close until we do sell. We are still making copies and taking print orders. Our regular business hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
The Print Shop is located at 110 North College Street; call 208-983-1332; email PRINTSHOPGID@gmail.com.
Loving Hands Thrift and More in Kamiah will hold an anniversary sale this week through Sept. 15. The store will offer 50% off storewide. The store is located at 4285 Highway 12. The store will serve hot dogs today, Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cody and B Edwards-Professional Realty Services of Idaho, recently announced Beyond the Horizon Daycare and Preschool purchased the Lions building (former Camas Prairie Preschool location). Jessica Bush, a Grangeville High School graduate, is the owner. She cares for almost 60 children and has a few openings left (call 208-553-3627 for inquiries).
“We helped her purchase the building. and are grateful she chose us,” the Edwards said. B taught Jessica in middle school and has followed her through the years.
“We are proud of her persistent hard work and efforts to provide outstanding daycare and schooling. She spent a year trying to purchase a building. When she was moving in, she had so many community members offering to help he paint, shampoo carpets, find and move appliances, etc. This community believes in her and it shows,” the Edwards added.
Idaho County Title Company worked with this listing, and attorney Joe Wright and B donated their time to make this transition happen.
“Thanks to C and R Inspections, Cottonwood Community Credit Union, and all the other people who helped her make this happen,” B said.
Just after we printed the It’s Your Business special section with Wildside Steakhouse and Saloon in White Bird as The Best of Idaho County Overall, Joe and Deanna Thyne have an announcement (copied from Facebook): “Everyone, I have some bittersweet news. We have been made an offer we could not refuse to pass up. It will allow us to comfortably move on to the next chapter of our lives. We would like to thank all of our customers for the business and will miss you. So effective immediately we will be closed. We wish the next operators the best of luck. Before everyone asks, no, we do not know when it will be open again.”
I understand someone was concerned the Free Press was “playing favorites” by featuring this restaurant on the cover of the It’s Your Business section. Know that the business was voted as Best Of Idaho County Overall by members of the community, not the Free Press.
