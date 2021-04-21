Pine Tree Community Credit Union is going paperless. PTCCU will no longer be mailing printed statements after Dec. 31. Did you know the Environmental Protection Agency estimates Americans use about 99 million tons of paper each year and paper makes up about 34 percent of the waste in our country? Wow! In addition, the use of paper has risen by 400 percent in the last 40 years.
PTCCU members will for now receive a monthly statement if they have made at least one electronic transfer that month. If not, they will receive quarterly statements. (Note that electronic transfers include ATM transactions, using a debit card and payments through online bill payment, as well as direct deposits and recurring payments deducted from accounts.
Stop by PTCCU now and get signed up for e-statements or, if you require paper statements, make those arrangements with your local branch employees.
•
The Grangeville Farmers’ Market will be hosting its annual “Meet, Greet and Eat” event on Sunday, April 25, from 2-4 p.m., at the Soltman Center in Grangeville. Those interested in becoming vendors or volunteering with the market or the kids program are invited to attend. There are some changings coming this summer, including no vendor fees. There will be a raffle for door prizes, snacks/beverages and visiting, as well as news and other information.
•
Grangeville’s The Rib Guy and Gal, located on U.S. Highway 95, now has a liquor license. Let them know your favorite cocktails so they can include them on their drink menu.
•
Mark your calendars now for June 26. The Eagles will host an “Eagles Hoedown” the Saturday prior to Border Days as a fun kickoff to the event.
The celebration is set for the hall on C Street and will include the sale of poker chips for $20 which includes a pulled pork dinner served from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by dancing at 7 p.m. The music will begin with some square dancers and move on to country tunes for everyone.
A bake sale will be available for dessert and a keg of beer will also be available for sale.
The Eagles are great community supporters, so be sure to plan on this event as a way to kick your heels right into the main Border Days festivities.
•
Mr. and Mrs. Garden Farm and Garden Services has moved to Kamiah. The business owners said they chose the town to raise their family and run their farm. They have garden boxes, custom garden designs, complete sprinkler and drip systems, spring and fall cleanups, shrub and bush trimming, garden protection fencing/netting and protection from birds, rabbits and deer, small livestock fencing for pigs, goats, chickens and sheep and much more. Call or text 208-230-8393.
•
According to a press release from OARS, Idaho’s snowpack for major river basins like the Salmon and Snake is currently hovering around 90 percent, but a cool and wet spring indicates the snowpack will linger longer and provide optimal summer rafting conditions.
•
Thanks to Cottonwood City Police and St. Mary’s Ambulance for showing love and spoiling the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office telecommunicators recently for National Telecommunicator Week. They were given personalized backpacks full of treats from St. Mary’s Ambulance and personalized cups full of candy from Cottonwood City Police. A side note: the tin cups were from the old Cottonwood City Jail!
The week just got better and better for the crew as they were also given treats by many others within the communities they serve. Thanks, telecommunicators for staffing a difficult job!
•
Sweetwater Design, established in 1981, featuring antiques, home décor, and Myra uncycled bags, has opened its doors inside Riggins One Stop, 1119 South Main Street in Riggins. Katherine will be open Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed last week of each month for buying trips. Stop by and welcome her to Riggins.
•
Dan Cummins, son of Charlene Hinkley, and grandson of Betty Hall, as well as a 1995 graduate of Salmon River High School, donated $11,600 to the Riggins EMTs in memory of his grandfather, Ward Hall, who died in December 2020. Cummins lives in Coeur d’Alene, is a stand-up comedian, and has a regular podcast. Thanks to him for this generous gift.
