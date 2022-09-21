Pine Tree Community Credit Union, a division of Cottonwood Community FCU, will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, starting Oct. 3 for the lobby and drive-through. The merger process of the two credit unions has begun, an announcement on Facebook stated recently.

Elk Creek Station knives photo

Elk Creek Station sells knives made by area resident Joe Kaiser.
