Gen Z workers (16-24-year-olds) make up about 12.6% of the workforce as of 2020, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typically earn about $32,500 annually, according to an August analysis by GoBankingRates. Idaho falls in the bottom 10 states at No. 43, for $28,665.
Graphic from Make It, GoBanking Rates and Bank of America
I may have given a strange glance, too, if the person next to me at the stoplight was trying to get a photo of me. However, this cute little passenger’s excitement for the ride made me have to snap one at the Grangeville light last week.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union, a division of Cottonwood Community FCU, will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, starting Oct. 3 for the lobby and drive-through. The merger process of the two credit unions has begun, an announcement on Facebook stated recently.
Syringa Hospital and Clinics will be host to a Grangeville Chamber of Commerce After-Hours set for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5-7 p.m., 722 W. N. Street. Tour the hospital, clinic and therapy space and chat with providers. Appetizers and beverages will be served.
A community and recovery resource center is now available in Grangeville. First Step 4 Life is open at Camas Professional Counseling, 304 North State Street, room 8. Contact certified peer recovery coach Ashlei Dodd at 208-305-8566 or ar.firststep4step4life@gmail.com.
Did you know, Elk Creek Station in Elk City carries knives that are handmade by resident Joe Kaiser? The knife handles are made from antlers found in the area. Check out the store for these handcrafted items.
According to the Coeur d’Alene Press, Kootenai Health has begun work on a $40 million expansion to its heart center, operating rooms and Kootenai outpatient surgery facilities. The expansion will add 37,000 square feet to the heart center, new laboratories and more patient rooms, which will allow the hospital to provide more same-day surgeries. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
St. Mary’s Health will offer basic EMT training. A meet and greet event is set for Oct. 19, 6 p.m., at St. Mary’s Hospital. Participants only pay for the cost of background check and state testing fees at course completion. For details, call 208-816-1259 or email shauntell.funke@kh.org.
Kamiah Shipping is open for business. They are located at 620 3rd Street, letter C. They will pack and ship your items, and are also a UPS drop-off spot. Stop by Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
